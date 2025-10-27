Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Apple’s programming language can now be used for Android apps, making code sharing with iOS easier

Developers can now build Android apps with Apple’s language.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Android Apps
Swift is a programming language developed by Apple.
Developers are now able to use Apple’s Swift programming language to make Android apps and share code with iOS apps. That’s possible after the independent Android Workgroup has announced the launch of the Swift SDK for Android.

Apple’s Swift language can be used to build Android apps


The newly released SDK allows developers to build Android apps in Swift with officially supported tools rather than workarounds. The announcement comes months after the Android Workgroup was formed within the Swift open-source project, further extending its compatibility. 

With the SDK, developers can begin developing Android applications in Swift, opening new avenues for cross-platform development and accelerating innovation across the mobile ecosystem.
Joannis Orlandos, Chair of the Android Workgroup, October 2025

Alongside the launch, the group has released a starter guide that can help developers set up their first native Swift code on Android. Aside from it, the group has also shared multiple example projects on GitHub and support materials for developers who want to integrate Swift code into their existing Android projects.

What does this mean for the users?



While very few users care about the language used to build their apps, the new Swift SDK could make multiplatform app development a little easier. That’s unlikely to affect apps that already have iOS and Android versions, but it could make the development of new ports slightly more feasible.

Considering how many apps are only available on iOS, Android users could reap the biggest benefits. However, it’s early days for these tools, and they’re far from making porting an iOS app to Android a simple process. The Android Workgroup would need to put in a lot of effort for that to happen.

Is multiplatform availability important when you choose what apps to use?

Vote View Result


Right now, the most popular technology for fully multiplatform mobile app development is Kotlin Multiplatform. Even with it, developers need to use platform-specific tools to build their apps, but they can still use a lot of the code written in Kotlin across platforms.

Baby steps, but still good news


I wouldn’t get overly excited about the Swift SDK for Android, but it could still be the beginning of something impactful. I’ve used many simple iOS apps, made by a single developer or a small team, which don’t have Android versions. If porting an iOS app to Android becomes much easier, I can only imagine that more developers would put in the effort, which would benefit everyone.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 8

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience

Latest News

Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless