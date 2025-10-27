Apple’s programming language can now be used for Android apps, making code sharing with iOS easier
Developers can now build Android apps with Apple’s language.
Developers are now able to use Apple’s Swift programming language to make Android apps and share code with iOS apps. That’s possible after the independent Android Workgroup has announced the launch of the Swift SDK for Android.
The newly released SDK allows developers to build Android apps in Swift with officially supported tools rather than workarounds. The announcement comes months after the Android Workgroup was formed within the Swift open-source project, further extending its compatibility.
Alongside the launch, the group has released a starter guide that can help developers set up their first native Swift code on Android. Aside from it, the group has also shared multiple example projects on GitHub and support materials for developers who want to integrate Swift code into their existing Android projects.
While very few users care about the language used to build their apps, the new Swift SDK could make multiplatform app development a little easier. That’s unlikely to affect apps that already have iOS and Android versions, but it could make the development of new ports slightly more feasible.
Considering how many apps are only available on iOS, Android users could reap the biggest benefits. However, it’s early days for these tools, and they’re far from making porting an iOS app to Android a simple process. The Android Workgroup would need to put in a lot of effort for that to happen.
Right now, the most popular technology for fully multiplatform mobile app development is Kotlin Multiplatform. Even with it, developers need to use platform-specific tools to build their apps, but they can still use a lot of the code written in Kotlin across platforms.
I wouldn’t get overly excited about the Swift SDK for Android, but it could still be the beginning of something impactful. I’ve used many simple iOS apps, made by a single developer or a small team, which don’t have Android versions. If porting an iOS app to Android becomes much easier, I can only imagine that more developers would put in the effort, which would benefit everyone.
