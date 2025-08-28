Your curiosity about Huawei’s new triple foldable is about to be satisfied – first look and some specs are right here
Mate XTs surfaces with official specs and a design that looks familiar yet fresh.
Huawei is gearing up to reveal its second triple foldable phone on September 4 – the exact same day Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S25 FE and the Galaxy Tab S11 series. Yep, it is going to be one of those jam-packed hardware days (don’t you love when that happens?).
The Mate XTs will be offered in three versions:
That’s the same as last year. Meanwhile, the new Mate XTs is rumored to cost less than what the original did. Yep, the first Mate XT launched at a jaw-dropping $3,500. A recent report now points to a price of 15,000 yuan (around $2,100) for the Mate XTs, which is a huge drop. That makes it far more competitive with today’s foldables. For comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at $2,000 for its base model.
Of course, the big question is: what did Huawei cut back on to slash the price so dramatically? Right now, nothing obvious stands out from the listing. There could be some compromises hidden in the hardware or camera system, but we will have to wait until the September 4 launch to know for sure.
Meanwhile, Samsung isn’t just preparing its more affordable Galaxy S phone and the new tablets for launch – it is also working on its very first triple foldable phone. The long-rumored Galaxy Z TriFold is reportedly on track for a launch later this year, possibly in October. If that timing holds up, we could finally get the first real-world showdown between tri-folding phones.
And while Samsung’s upcoming devices have already leaked in detail, we now finally get a look at what will be the world’s second commercially available tri-foldable phone.
The new device, called the Huawei Mate XTs, is already listed on VMall, Huawei’s official online store. The listing not only shows off the design but also confirms a few of its specs.
The Huawei Mate XTs in White. | Image credit – Huawei
At first glance, the Mate XTs looks a lot like last year’s Mate XT, but Huawei is mixing things up a bit with more color choices. The original only came in two finishes, but the XTs is listed in Dark Black, White (the one shown in the image), Hibiscus, and a fourth shade that appears to be a Huawei-exclusive color name that doesn’t translate clearly. So, that last one is still a mystery.
Meanwhile, Samsung isn’t just preparing its more affordable Galaxy S phone and the new tablets for launch – it is also working on its very first triple foldable phone. The long-rumored Galaxy Z TriFold is reportedly on track for a launch later this year, possibly in October. If that timing holds up, we could finally get the first real-world showdown between tri-folding phones.
