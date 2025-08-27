Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Before the iPhone 17, your attention will be stolen by the new triple foldable from Huawei

The Mate XTs is launching on this date.

Huawei
A photo of a person holding the Mate XT in their hands.
Huawei Mate XT. | Image credit – PhoneArena

This September is shaping up to be busy once again. Apple is set to announce the iPhone 17 series on September 9, but a few days earlier, Huawei will take the stage in China with its next triple foldable.

The next triple foldable phone, the Mate XTs, is launching just days earlier on September 4. This will be Huawei’s second triple foldable and also the world’s second commercially available one.


Last year’s Mate XT debuted in China on September 20 and later expanded to markets outside of China in March this year. A similar rollout is expected this time around, with wider availability likely coming early next year.

Of course, if you can’t wait, importing is always an option – but that also means dealing with software that is tailored for the Chinese market. Plus, the lack of native Google Services is still one of the biggest limitations for international users, especially those who aren’t too tech-savvy.


That said, if you are signed in with a standard Google account, you can still get most Google apps working thanks to microG, the open-source reimplementation of Google Mobile Services.

Would you import a Huawei Mate XTs if it’s not officially sold in your country?

The Mate XTs is expected to be more affordable than the first model, which launched at a staggering $3,500. A recent report claims the new phone could be priced at 15,000 yuan, which converts to around $2,100. That puts it much closer to today’s “normal” foldable pricing than its predecessor. For comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at $2,000 for the base storage model.

Speaking of the Galaxy phone, Samsung’s long-rumored Galaxy Z TriFold is reportedly on track for a release later this year, possibly in October.

And while we still don’t know many details about the two triple-foldable phones expected to go head-to-head (at least in China), Samsung’s device might have one big advantage, even if it comes at a higher price: availability. Some say it could be limited to certain markets at launch, but the chances of it eventually going global are much higher than Huawei’s. Because of the US ban, don’t expect the Mate XTs to ever hit US shelves.

