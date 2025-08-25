Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Huawei is betting you'll forget the Galaxy Z tri-fold once you see its cheaper Mate XTs

Tri-folds incoming, clear the way!

By
4comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Huawei Galaxy Z Series
A man holding the Mate XT phone.
While we're holding our breath to see what Samsung has to offer in terms of a tri-fold, Huawei is getting ready to release a successor to its Mate XT Ultimate Design, the world's first commercially available tri-fold. The best thing about it is that it could be priced lower than the original Huawei tri-fold.

The new cutting-edge foldable (which is well into tablet territory given its 10.2-inch screen size) is allegedly going to be dubbed Mate XTs, something we reported in early January 2025.

So, the original Mate XT Ultimate Design had a staggering price of €3,500 for markets outside China, which translates to about $4,100. Now, a report claims that its successor, the Huawei Mate XTs, could be priced at 15,000 yuan, which is closer to $2,100 when directly converted. Of course, if the Mate XTs steps outside China, the price for international markets will surely be higher, but it's safe to say that it'll be lower than $4,100.

Which is great: "traditional" foldables are still indecently expensive for many people. The Galaxy Z Fold 7, for example, the super-thin Samsung book style flagship, starts at $1,999. Meanwhile, the just-released Pixel 10 Pro Fold starts at $1,799. Even though it's thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and has a Tensor G5 chipset (that lags behind the Snapdragon 8 Elite which the Sammy phone offers), the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a potent and capable handset.



But how about instead of an 8-inch screen (what today's "traditional" foldables offer) for ~$1,900 you get a 10.2-inch monster for a couple of hundred dollars more? If the Mate XTs starts at ~$2,100, that'll be really tempting for those who are after the biggest screen possible on a phone today.

Sure, the ~$2,100 price would be valid strictly for the China-exclusive model (as the international variant might be costlier) and one would have to put up with overseas shipping and the lack of native Google Services, as we pointed out earlier in our Mate XT Ultimate Design review. Another potential drawback is the fact that Huawei doesn't have access to top-shelf chips like the Snapdragon 8 Elite, so you can't expect the Mate XT to compete against Samsung, Oppo, Motorola rivals.

But, hey, you'll have something that 99% of other people won't.

As for specific Mate XTs differences over the Mate XT Ultimate Design, little is known and nothing is confirmed by Huawei. The Mate XTs is expected in September 2025 and some reports claim there'll be upgrades on the camera front, chipset and overall design.

Recommended Stories
Whatever these turn out to be, a lower price is the one upgrade I'm personally thrilled about.

Will Huawei succeed at undercutting Samsung in the tri-fold race?

Vote View Result


Huawei is betting you&#039;ll forget the Galaxy Z tri-fold once you see its cheaper Mate XTs
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
T-Mobile's latest acquisition brings U.S. Internet into the fold
T-Mobile's latest acquisition brings U.S. Internet into the fold
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you

Latest News

Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless