You'll never guess where the "Galaxy" in Galaxy S25 comes from
Samsung's Galaxy phones are known for pushing the boundaries of mobile tech, always packing the latest innovations and a sleek, premium feel. But have you ever stopped to wonder - why Galaxy? Is it about stars, black holes, multiverses, or some mind-bending cosmic inspiration? Well… not exactly. The real story is far more down-to-earth (and unexpectedly boozy).
The story starts like this. Samsung's high-level executives walk into a bar... not to strategize, but to unwind, have a few drinks, and maybe even belt out some karaoke. Their drink of choice? A $95 Terlato family's wine. A California red blend of merlot, syrah, and cabernet sauvignon... a premium, expensive, polished wine.
Hopefully, you got where I was going with this. Yes, this specific wine that Samsung executives enjoyed was called "Galaxy", according to Geoffrey Cain, author of Samsung Rising.
Of course, it's not clear whether Samsung executives drank the Galaxy wine in a bar, or somewhere else, but you get my drift.
Apparently, the wine's name sounded sophisticated and premium to Samsung executives, so they decided to run with it and name their phones Samsung Galaxy.
2012 Terlato Family Vineyards Galaxy. | Image Credit - Woods Wholesale Wine
People who know what the meaning of Samsung is in Korean (Three Stars) probably started imagining multiverses straight away. It's a clever way to add a bit of cosmic flair to what might otherwise seem like a simple name - though, let's be honest, even the most ordinary things (like a glass of wine) have sparked some of the world's greatest creativity!
The first Samsung Galaxy, simply named 'Samsung Galaxy,' launched in 2009. A year later, Samsung introduced the first phone in the 'Galaxy S' series - and fun fact, the 'S' actually stands for 'Super Smart.' So technically, every flagship Galaxy S phone comes with a little extra super smart flair!
If you were hoping to get a taste of this Galaxy wine, I hate to break it to you - it doesn't seem to be sold anywhere. But hey, if you do manage to find a bottle, maybe it'll inspire you to launch the next big Galaxy competitor!
