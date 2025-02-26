GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

You'll never guess where the "Galaxy" in Galaxy S25 comes from

Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung's Galaxy phones are known for pushing the boundaries of mobile tech, always packing the latest innovations and a sleek, premium feel. But have you ever stopped to wonder - why Galaxy? Is it about stars, black holes, multiverses, or some mind-bending cosmic inspiration? Well… not exactly. The real story is far more down-to-earth (and unexpectedly boozy).

The story starts like this. Samsung's high-level executives walk into a bar... not to strategize, but to unwind, have a few drinks, and maybe even belt out some karaoke. Their drink of choice? A $95 Terlato family's wine. A California red blend of merlot, syrah, and cabernet sauvignon... a premium, expensive, polished wine.

Hopefully, you got where I was going with this. Yes, this specific wine that Samsung executives enjoyed was called "Galaxy", according to Geoffrey Cain, author of Samsung Rising.

Of course, it's not clear whether Samsung executives drank the Galaxy wine in a bar, or somewhere else, but you get my drift.

Apparently, the wine's name sounded sophisticated and premium to Samsung executives, so they decided to run with it and name their phones Samsung Galaxy.



People who know what the meaning of Samsung is in Korean (Three Stars) probably started imagining multiverses straight away. It's a clever way to add a bit of cosmic flair to what might otherwise seem like a simple name - though, let's be honest, even the most ordinary things (like a glass of wine) have sparked some of the world's greatest creativity!

The first Samsung Galaxy, simply named 'Samsung Galaxy,' launched in 2009. A year later, Samsung introduced the first phone in the 'Galaxy S' series - and fun fact, the 'S' actually stands for 'Super Smart.' So technically, every flagship Galaxy S phone comes with a little extra super smart flair!

If you were hoping to get a taste of this Galaxy wine, I hate to break it to you - it doesn't seem to be sold anywhere. But hey, if you do manage to find a bottle, maybe it'll inspire you to launch the next big Galaxy competitor!

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

