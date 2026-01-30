Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

You won’t get an iPhone 18 this year because Apple wants to maximize its profits

If you want a 2026 iPhone, you’ll have no choice but to pay premium prices.

Almost all the rumors about the iPhone 18 lineup claim that Apple plans to split its premiere in two. Various sources have claimed that the iPhone 18 Pro will launch this fall, with the base iPhone 18 coming next spring. A new report gives us a little insight into why Apple may take that approach.

Apple to split the iPhone 18 launch to maximize profits


Apple is giving priority to the production and shipment of the three most premium iPhone models for 2026 and is delaying the standard iPhone 18, according to a Nikkei Asia report. The move is part of the company’s marketing strategy and aims to help it optimize resources and maximize revenue and profits from the premium models.

Part of Apple’s goal with the move is to also minimize the potential production hiccups during the production of the first iPhone Fold. The bifurcation of the iPhone 18 lineup could also help the company manage the limited supply chain resources better and improve on its marketing strategy. 

The iPhone Air is not coming this year



The only device that is certainly coming in the first half of 2027, according to the report, is the base model iPhone 18. Apple does have a revamped iPhone Air in the making, which is for sure not launching this year, but it’s still unclear when exactly that will happen.

Would you buy an iPhone 18 Pro if there’s no base iPhone 18 this year?


As an answer to the memory shortages and the general supply chain constraints, Apple is expanding the list of invitees for its regular meeting with suppliers at Apple Park. The company has invited more component makers and material suppliers in hopes to ensure supply chain continuity through the year.

It’s all about the business


Apple’s split launch of the iPhone 18 series may be a key part of the company’s attempt to not raise prices with its upcoming phones. Having a holiday season without the cheaper base iPhone 18 could make more people pay for an iPhone 18 Pro and help Apple protect its profit margins. As long as the base prices stay unchanged, I’m fine with that strategy.

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
