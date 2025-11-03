Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!
You seem to hate the Galaxy S26's design. What now?

Samsung’s flagship will look a lot like Samsung’s cheap phones, and you’re not in for this.

Samsung Galaxy S Series
You seem to hate the Galaxy S26’s design. What now?
Among the few certain things about the Galaxy S26 series is that it’ll be the next big thing for Android smartphones, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be one of the most important devices of 2026. What’s less certain is whether Samsung’s likely redesign of the top-tier flagship is a good idea, and your opinion about it should make the company worried.

You hate the potential Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign


One of the many leaks about the Galaxy S26 Ultra revealed how the back of the device may look. As we’ve seen in earlier images, the phone will have an isolated island for three of the cameras on its back. That would make it look similar to several other Samsung smartphones, and most of you don’t really like the idea.



At the time of the writing of this article, over 37% of you have said in our poll that you don’t like the new design because it looks like Samsung’s cheap phones. It’s not all negative, though, as 26% are considering it a refreshing change, and 12% think it gives the phone a distinctly Samsung look. About a quarter of you are unbothered, saying you don’t care, which is likely the smartest approach.

Do you like the new design of the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Vote View Result


However, 37% is a lot of people who don’t like the new design for one specific reason. If I were a Samsung executive, I’d certainly feel worried about those responses.

Samsung’s Ultra phones are losing their charm



The redesign of the Galaxy S26 Ultra cameras may not be exactly a surprise, but it’s a misstep. Samsung started it with the cameras of the Galaxy S25 Edge, then it continued with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but it shouldn’t turn it into a trend with next year’s Ultra.

Both the S25 Edge and Z Fold 7 have a lot more going on in terms of design than the cameras on the back. One is the unsuccessful but outstanding ultra-slim flagship, and the other is the very well-received foldable flagship of the company. Both are niche devices meant for limited audiences with specific interests.



If it follows the steps of its predecessors, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is going to be one of the best-selling Samsung smartphones of 2026. The opposite of its niche offerings, the S26 Ultra is meant to demonstrate the achievements of the most successful smartphone company in the world.

Which is the correct approach for the design of the Galaxy Ultra devices?

Vote View Result


Instead, Samsung plans to modify and plaster the camera island of the budget Galaxy A56 to the back of its top-tier flagship. That’s another step away from the unique designs Samsung made for its Ultra flagships in previous years, which is simply disappointing.

Probably not the end of the world


Of course, the design is not the selling point of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but making it look like a mid-range device is surprising. I’d guess that the 25% who don’t care that much about the design is part of the reason why Samsung has chosen that approach.

A bigger reason might be that the company doesn’t want the Ultra to be so distinctive and prefers it to be just an excellent Samsung phone. I can live with that even if it doesn’t make me happy.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless