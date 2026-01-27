You're going to want this Galaxy Z Flip 7 – but Samsung won't sell it to you
Olympic Edition features a blue glass back, a gold frame, and exclusive wallpapers.
0comments
The Winter Olympics are almost here, and Samsung is already warming things up with a new limited-edition phone. The company has officially revealed a Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition, created specifically for the roughly 3,800 Olympic and Paralympic athletes representing around 90 countries.
With the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics starting next month, Samsung is once again using the global spotlight to promote its foldables, especially the flip-style Galaxy Z Flip 7. This special edition is meant to be part of the athletes’ everyday life during the Games, whether they are relaxing in the Olympic Village, competing, or celebrating big moments.
Visually, the phone stands out thanks to a rich blue back glass that ties directly into the Milano Cortina 2026 identity. The color also blends Samsung’s familiar branding with a touch of Italian-inspired elegance.
Around the edges, the phone gets a gold-toned metal frame. It is clearly symbolic, meant to reflect victory, medals, and the drive to reach the podium. Samsung also includes a transparent magnetic case, featuring a blue circular magnet surrounded by gold laurel leaves, a classic reference to triumph in sports.
To complete the package, the device ships with exclusive Milano Cortina 2026 wallpapers. These designs use flowing, colorful lines inspired by winter sports and the marks left on ice by skates, giving the phone a distinctly Olympic feel right out of the box.
Otherwise, nothing changes on the inside. This is still the regular Galaxy Z Flip 7 when it comes to hardware, performance, and specs. All the differences are cosmetic.
That said, Samsung is highlighting several Galaxy AI features that could actually be useful for athletes during the Games. One of them is Now Brief, which delivers personalized daily summaries with reminders, calendar entries, and fitness-related insights, pulling data from supported health and wellness apps.
Another is Photo Assist, which allows users to fine-tune photos using AI tools. Athletes can move or remove objects, adjust framing, improve angles, and even fill in missing backgrounds, making it easier to polish photos before sharing them.
Samsung’s Olympic involvement goes back decades. The company has been a Worldwide Olympic Partner since the 1998 Nagano Winter Games and has made a habit of releasing special-edition devices tied to major Olympic events.
During Paris 2024, Samsung did something similar with a Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition, putting another foldable in the hands of athletes. While these models aren’t sold officially, many of them eventually pop up online after the Games end. In fact, Paris 2024 editions are still available through resellers today, so there is a good chance the Flip 7 Olympic Edition will follow the same path. So, yeah, chances are you will be able to get your hands on this latest edition if you really want to.
I genuinely like this version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The design feels premium without being overdone, and the Olympic touches are tasteful rather than flashy. It also helps that the Flip 7 itself is already a solid foldable option for anyone curious about the format.
If you are interested in how the standard model performs, you can check out our full Galaxy Z Flip 7 review to see what it offers day to day.
And while Samsung is clearly leading the flip foldable conversation, it is not the only option out there. The Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is another stylish flip phone worth considering, especially since it often goes on sale and can be picked up for significantly less than its launch price.
Samsung leans into Milano Cortina 2026 with a special Flip
With the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics starting next month, Samsung is once again using the global spotlight to promote its foldables, especially the flip-style Galaxy Z Flip 7. This special edition is meant to be part of the athletes’ everyday life during the Games, whether they are relaxing in the Olympic Village, competing, or celebrating big moments.
Unlike standard Galaxy models, this version won’t be available to the public. It is reserved exclusively for athletes, which makes it even more frustratingly attractive for fans who actually like the design.
Visually, the phone stands out thanks to a rich blue back glass that ties directly into the Milano Cortina 2026 identity. The color also blends Samsung’s familiar branding with a touch of Italian-inspired elegance.
Recommended For You
This is how the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition looks. | Image by Samsung
Around the edges, the phone gets a gold-toned metal frame. It is clearly symbolic, meant to reflect victory, medals, and the drive to reach the podium. Samsung also includes a transparent magnetic case, featuring a blue circular magnet surrounded by gold laurel leaves, a classic reference to triumph in sports.
It comes with transparent case, too. | Image by Samsung
To complete the package, the device ships with exclusive Milano Cortina 2026 wallpapers. These designs use flowing, colorful lines inspired by winter sports and the marks left on ice by skates, giving the phone a distinctly Olympic feel right out of the box.
The wallpapers complement the design. | Image by Samsung
Otherwise, nothing changes on the inside. This is still the regular Galaxy Z Flip 7 when it comes to hardware, performance, and specs. All the differences are cosmetic.
That said, Samsung is highlighting several Galaxy AI features that could actually be useful for athletes during the Games. One of them is Now Brief, which delivers personalized daily summaries with reminders, calendar entries, and fitness-related insights, pulling data from supported health and wellness apps.
Another is Photo Assist, which allows users to fine-tune photos using AI tools. Athletes can move or remove objects, adjust framing, improve angles, and even fill in missing backgrounds, making it easier to polish photos before sharing them.
There is also on-device Interpreter, which offers real-time translation without needing an internet connection. For an event bringing together athletes from 90 different countries, this feature alone could end up being one of the most practical tools on the phone.
Samsung’s long-running Olympic partnership continues
Samsung’s Olympic involvement goes back decades. The company has been a Worldwide Olympic Partner since the 1998 Nagano Winter Games and has made a habit of releasing special-edition devices tied to major Olympic events.
During Paris 2024, Samsung did something similar with a Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition, putting another foldable in the hands of athletes. While these models aren’t sold officially, many of them eventually pop up online after the Games end. In fact, Paris 2024 editions are still available through resellers today, so there is a good chance the Flip 7 Olympic Edition will follow the same path. So, yeah, chances are you will be able to get your hands on this latest edition if you really want to.
Would you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition if Samsung sold it publicly?
The Flip 7 holds up as a great phone, special edition or not
I genuinely like this version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The design feels premium without being overdone, and the Olympic touches are tasteful rather than flashy. It also helps that the Flip 7 itself is already a solid foldable option for anyone curious about the format.
If you are interested in how the standard model performs, you can check out our full Galaxy Z Flip 7 review to see what it offers day to day.
And while Samsung is clearly leading the flip foldable conversation, it is not the only option out there. The Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is another stylish flip phone worth considering, especially since it often goes on sale and can be picked up for significantly less than its launch price.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: