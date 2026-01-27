Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Sorry, Samsung: This $1,070 Razr Ultra deal just made me forget all about the Z Flip 7

You can get the phone for up to $670 off and save an additional $400 in freebies!

A person holding a Razr Ultra (2025).
I’m a huge clamshell foldable fan, so I’m always on the hunt for generous deals on foldable phones. And believe me, it doesn’t get much better than Motorola’s current offer on its top-of-the-line Razr Ultra (2025).

The tech giant has slashed a whopping $500 off the 1TB storage variant at its official online store. That drops this $1,500 phone to only $999.99, making it a much more affordable option. Like most manufacturers, Motorola has a trade-in program that lets you save an additional $170 if you trade in an eligible device. The best part is that the company offers this discount for most trade-ins, meaning you have a great chance to score these savings if you’re ready to part with your old phone.

But this amazing Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) deal doesn’t stop with hefty instant savings and a huge trade-in discount. Oh, no! The tech giant sweetens the pot even further by throwing in a Moto Watch Fit and a pair of Moto Buds+ as freebies. This alone saves you an extra $400, all while upgrading your smartwatch game and listening experience for free.

When we factor in all the potential savings, it looks like you can save up to a whopping $1,070 with this Razr Ultra (2025) offer—as long as you don’t hesitate and act fast! This deal has been live for a while now, which is why I encourage you to pull the trigger as soon as possible, as there’s no telling when it might expire.

There’s no doubt that this is an unmissable deal; however, the question you’re probably asking yourself right now is likely whether you should go for this heavily discounted phone or just head to Samsung.com and grab a Galaxy Z Flip instead. To be honest, if you’d asked me that just a year ago, I would have told you “get the Galaxy Z Flip” in a heartbeat.

Samsung was at the top of the game back then. Up until last year, its Z Flip series had always been the best choice for clamshell foldable fans, as they ticked all the right boxes. But with the release of the Razr Ultra (2025), things have changed. Don’t get me wrong, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is still a solid choice, but it isn’t the absolute best pick for fans looking for top-tier performance anymore.

For some reason, Sammy chose to power its latest clamshell star with an Exynos 2500 chipset instead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, which was the norm for flagship phones in 2025. As a result, the Z Flip 7 packs less of a punch compared to other high-end smartphones using that silicon. But guess which clamshell foldable rocks a Snapdragon 8 Elite under the hood? That’s right: the Razr Ultra (2025).

With its beast of a chip and 16GB of RAM, Motorola’s latest flagship doesn’t just breeze through day-to-day tasks; it has enough firepower to tackle absolutely anything, including heavy multitasking and gaming. Every time you unfold it, you’ll be greeted by a stunning 7.0-inch AMOLED inner screen with a crisp 2912 x 1224 resolution. And sure, it might not rank among the best camera phones due to the limits of the clamshell design, but its 50MP main camera still takes breathtaking photos.

I also have to mention the 68W charging speeds, which can fully recharge the 4,700 mAh battery in around 43 minutes—which is just incredible. Actually, the only downside for me is the software support, as Motorola has promised to deliver only three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. That, sadly, is significantly less than Samsung’s promised seven years of software support for the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Nevertheless, when you combine the value of the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) with the two gifts worth $400 and the fact that you can slash up to $670 off the price, I honestly think you shouldn't miss out on this deal! So, pull the trigger and save big now before it’s too late!
