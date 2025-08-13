It’s actually happening! You can get Samsung smart glasses sooner than you think, as Apple struggles to catch up
Step aside, Meta. Samsung is also entering the world of AI-powered smart glasses.
We’ve known since last year that Samsung has been working on an XR (Extended Reality) headset named Project Moohan. However, Project Moohan is just an experiment, and the real deal — a pair of smart glasses — is closer than you think.
According to a new report (translated source), the company aims to launch a pair of AI-powered, display-free smart glasses by the end of next year. This means that Samsung will have a competing product to the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses out pretty soon, while Apple is still struggling to make strides in that department.
Display-free smart glasses are a bridge between the smartphones of today, and the true AR smart glasses of tomorrow, like the Meta Orion. These products gained unprecedented popularity with the Ray-Ban glasses, and other companies have taken notice.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes that AR smart glasses are the future of computing, and Samsung, Apple, and Google agree. All three companies are also trying to bring AR smart glasses to the market as soon as possible. Meanwhile, display-free smart glasses are meant to be a much welcome supplement to their revenues, and will get consumers used to the idea of using glasses instead of phones.
Display-free smart glasses, thanks to modern AI, are actually pretty useful devices. For example, the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses can help you navigate a city, translate a menu in a foreign language, and make calls for you without you needing to use your phone.
Meta plans to release a pair of smart glasses later this year that will feature a very simple, two-dimensional display. I think that this is going to greatly impact just how much market share Samsung can snatch at the end of next year, but I won’t say no to competition and consumer choice.
Meta also recently partnered with Oakley for fashionable smart glasses. | Image credit — Oakley
The Samsung glasses will also apparently carry out similar tasks, and will be capable of pairing with your phone too. Samsung is also working on true AR smart glasses, but those are a bit farther out for now. Apple, due to its struggles with AI, is having trouble in this department. The company has also had to postpone the release of its smart home products, as those require AI to function as well.
Meta plans to release a pair of smart glasses later this year that will feature a very simple, two-dimensional display. I think that this is going to greatly impact just how much market share Samsung can snatch at the end of next year, but I won’t say no to competition and consumer choice.
