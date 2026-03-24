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You can finally ditch your phone during movie night thanks to this Google TV update

An unexpected rollout brings smart features that will transform your TV viewing experience.

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Gemini is taking over your TV viewing experience. | Image by Google
These days, it's not unheard of to spend more time trying to figure out what to watch on our TVs than what we spend actually watching something. It has become a problem that does sometimes have us reach for our phones just to look up a recipe or check the score of our favorite sports teams. However, what if your television could do all the hard work for you?

Google brings new AI tricks to the big screen


New features have been shared in a new blog post detailing what Google has in store for Google TV. Evidently, Google has three new Gemini features that are set to make your television much more useful in answering your questions without needing to reach for another smart device.

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The features include enhanced visual assistance, where your television will be able to show a mix of media types depending on your questions. This could include a scorecard or a recipe video. Secondly, the features include in-depth information on something you want to learn more about. This could include health or technology. Lastly, sports enthusiasts can enjoy the features that include a narration of their favorite sports teams, including the NBA and the MLB. You no longer have to scroll endlessly through your phone to find out what games you have missed.


Google TV now adapts to your question using Gemini. | Video by Google

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Google TV deep dives with Gemini. | Video by Google

This is important as it turns the TV from an ordinary passive entertainment device to an entirely interactive smart screen. While competitors like Amazon and Apple are trying to promote their own smart home systems, Google is utilizing its AI to make the experience in the living room much more immersive.

This is especially useful for families looking to have an educational screen experience or sports fans looking to quickly catch up before leaving the house.

Which of these new Google TV features are you most excited to try?
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A welcome change for the living room

TV running Google TV with Gemini
Google TV sports catch-up with Gemini. | Image by Google

I think this is a great move for the platform. I would certainly utilize these visual recipe assistants and the interactive in-depth looks when I am looking to unwind in the living room. It’s perfect for anyone who dislikes having to juggle a smartphone and a remote at the same time.

The rollout begins now in the US and Canada for the visual help, while the rest and more regions are set to be available in the spring. It’s nice to see just how much potential our existing devices have by receiving a simple software update, and we shall see how these new features fare in the real world.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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