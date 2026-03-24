You can finally ditch your phone during movie night thanks to this Google TV update





I think this is a great move for the platform. I would certainly utilize these visual recipe assistants and the interactive in-depth looks when I am looking to unwind in the living room. It’s perfect for anyone who dislikes having to juggle a smartphone and a remote at the same time.The rollout begins now in the US and Canada for the visual help, while the rest and more regions are set to be available in the spring. It’s nice to see just how much potential our existing devices have by receiving a simple software update, and we shall see how these new features fare in the real world.