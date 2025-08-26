Yes, reverse wireless charging sounds amazing, but Apple will probably make you wait

iPhone 17 Pro Max dummy unit and dummy unit and iPhone 16 Pro Max . | Image credit – PhoneArena





Why hasn’t the iPhone had reverse wireless charging yet?

The answer probably hides in the MagSafe technology. | Image credit – Apple

Apple has a long history of holding off on features until it thinks it can do them better than everyone else. Reverse wireless charging is a perfect example. On other phones, the feature often feels more like a gimmick. It’s usually slow, drains the phone’s battery quickly, and charges accessories at a snail’s pace. That’s hardly the kind of “it just works” experience Apple likes to deliver.



Then came Qi2 wireless charging, which Apple helped develop. Qi2's big innovation is its Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) – basically, magnets that snap your phone perfectly into place for faster, safer, and more efficient charging. Think MagSafe, but now it's the standard for everyone.



The problem? Those magnets that make Qi2 so great also get in the way of reverse wireless charging. The problem? Those magnets that make Qi2 so great also get in the way of reverse wireless charging. Google even admitted this when it dropped the feature on the Pixel 10 series for the new Pixelsnap , saying the magnetic array made it physically difficult for the phone’s coil to send power back out.





The new Pixel 10 series introduces PixelSnap, a magnetic charging and accessory system finally giving Pixel a proper answer to Apple’s MagSafe. | Image credit – Google

Meanwhile, phones that still offer reverse wireless charging, like



Samsung 's Galaxy lineup (from the Galaxy S10 all the way to today's Galaxy S25 series, including the Z foldables), rely on the older Qi standard. That makes two-way charging possible, but without the alignment and efficiency benefits Qi2 brings.

Can Qi2 and reverse wireless charging work together?

Not all hope is lost. Tech companies know this is a limitation, and some are already working around it. Google has said it’s “constantly exploring future innovations” to make both features play nicely together.



And there are exceptions. The HMD Skyline , for instance, supports both Qi2 and reverse wireless charging. It might be running an older Qi2 version (2.0.0 vs. Google's newer 2.2.1), but it proves the combo is at least possible.





This $500 phone supports both 15W magnetic wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. | Image credit – HMD

So, while today’s Qi2 phones don’t typically offer reverse charging, it’s not an impossible dream. It just requires some clever engineering. So, while today’s Qi2 phones don’t typically offer reverse charging, it’s not an impossible dream. It just requires some clever engineering.

Would Apple really add it to the iPhone 17 Pro?

That's the big question. Rumors suggest Apple is exploring it, especially since wireless charging might soon become even more important in its ecosystem. Take the AirPods Pro 3 , for example. Some leaks hint that Apple could ditch cables entirely, making wireless the only way to charge them.





It’d be super convenient to charge your AirPods on the go using just your iPhone. | Image credit – PhoneArena



If that is true, having your iPhone double as a portable charger for your AirPods (or even your Apple Watch) would be a game-changer.



But here’s the catch: to make reverse charging work with Qi2, Apple would likely need to make trade-offs, such as:



Making the phone slightly thicker (not exactly the trend right now).

Tweaking the magnetic design, which could make standard Qi2 charging less efficient.

Adding a bigger or more complex charging coil, taking up space that could otherwise go to a larger battery or better cameras.



And that’s the dilemma. Apple and Google both chose to prioritize fast, reliable Qi2 charging with a magnetic snap over reverse charging. It’s a feature most people use occasionally, while the benefits of Qi2 are constant.



Would it be awesome if the iPhone 17 Pro could wirelessly charge your AirPods or Apple Watch on the go? Absolutely. Would I bet on it actually happening this year? Probably not.



Reverse wireless charging sounds flashy, but in practice, it’s often more hassle than it’s worth. Apple knows that, and unless it finds a way to make the feature seamless without compromise, it’s likely to wait.



So if reverse wireless charging shows up on the iPhone 17 Pro, I’ll be impressed. But if it doesn’t, I won’t be surprised one bit.









