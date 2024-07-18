HMD launches its new mid-range king, the Skyline

HMD Skyline | Credits: HMD

The HMD Skyline runs on As far as specs go, the HMD Skyline is pretty decent for a mid-range device. The phone sports a 6.55-inch P-OLED display with FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.On the inside, the Skyline packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, 8/12GB RAM, and 128/256GB internal storage (up to 1TB via microSD card).HMD’s mid-ranger comes with a triple camera (108MP main + 13MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto), and a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by a 4,600 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It’s also worth mentioning that the battery features 15W magnetic wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging support.The HMD Skyline runs on Android 14 but will only receive two years of updates and 3 years of security patches. Currently, the phone is available for purchase in the UK for £400 (8/128GB) and £500 (12/256GB).

HMD teased its Skyline mid-ranger for a few days before making it official earlier today. Surprisingly, the Finnish company not only revealed the Skyline, but also made it available for purchase in at least one country, the UK.The new HMD Skyline seems to be the product of collaboration between HMD and many of its fans. Taking all the feedback into account, the Finnish handset maker decided to create a smartphone that ticks all the boxes.Although the Skyline is a traditional mid-range smartphone, it does have some advantages over most of the other devices in the same segment. For instance, the HMD Skyline was designed in collaboration with iFixit to make it easier to repair.The collaboration between the two entities resulted in a 9/10 score for ease of repairability, which is a great achievement. But the partnership between HMD and iFixit goes beyond design, as the latter will be selling kits for dissembling the Skyline in select markets.Additionally, iFixit sells various Skyline component, such as display modules, battery covers, battery, and sub board / charging ports.