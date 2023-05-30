Apple's WWDC 2023 Easter egg all but confirms the unveiling of the Reality Pro on June 5th

Apple's U.K. event page for the WWDC 2023 Keynote was released and per 9to5Mac , it includes an interesting Easter egg based on augmented reality (AR). It's another clue that Apple's AR/VR Reality Pro mixed reality headset will be introduced during the WWDC Keynote which kicks off at 10 am PDT which is 1 pm EDT. AR uses a real live feed with computer-generated data layered on top. That compares with VR which creates an immersive environment that can seem real but is fake.





The Reality Pro headset will allow users to switch between AR and VR using a Digital Crown. The device is reportedly the most complex product Apple has ever made and is expected to carry a $3,000 price tag. While we should get our first look at the headset on June 5th, the Reality Pro isn't expected to be available for purchase until late in the year.





Even though rumors that the Reality Pro will be unveiled at WWDC have been around for months, Apple took these clues and hints to a new level by including the aforementioned AR Easter egg. From the Safari browser on your iPhone or iPad, go to www.apple.com/uk/apple-events . You'll see a page for WWDC23 with the Apple logo. Tap on the logo and you'll see the live feed that you need for AR. Point your iPhone camera at a blank wall and tap on the "AR" tab at the top of the screen.





Another way to see the Easter egg is to go to Apple.com on your iPhone's Safari browser. Scroll down until you see the morphing Apple logo. Tap on the logo, point your iPhone at a blank wall, and you should see the Easter egg appear.











You'll see the morphing Apple logo with the June 5th Keynote date appearing inside it. You can use multi-touch to make the image larger or smaller, and you can even spin it with your finger. If you just want to see the morphing Apple logo on a bland background without the AR feed, tap the "Object" tap at the top of the display.



