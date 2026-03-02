Samsung update is removing most Android recovery menu tools from its phones
You won’t be able to sideload Android updates on Galaxy phones anymore.
The three Galaxy S26 devices are likely to be affected by the change. | Image by PhoneArena
One of the main advantages Android has over iOS is how open Google’s operating system is in comparison. That allows users to tinker with their devices in ways iPhone users can only dream of. However, Samsung doesn’t seem to like its users having so many liberties, so it’s actively limiting those options.
Samsung has removed several options from the Android recovery menu on different Galaxy smartphones. A recent beta version of One UI 8.5 has reportedly left only three items in the recovery menu. Those are “Reboot system now,” “Wipe data/factory reset,” and “Power off.”
The recovery menu is a tool that’s available on all Android smartphones and provides access to some advanced options, such as factory reset and wipe cache. Probably the menu is best known for allowing users to manually sideload Android updates. It’s a rather ancient feature, which is evident from the option to apply an update from an SD card.
That move could be related to Samsung’s efforts to increase its internal security and stop the leaks about its future software and hardware. While a bit different, OnePlus had also put some limitations on its software. A recent software update to ColorOS has limited users’ ability to install older software, which could impact anyone using a custom ROM.
The vast majority of Samsung users probably don’t even know that the Android recovery menu exists, so that change won't be noticed by many people. However, Samsung should be more open and public about such changes, as they’re affecting a core part of its community, including developers.
According to Dutch blog (translated source) GalaxyClub and channel TechLeaksZone on Telegram, the new recovery menu has removed the following options:
- Apply update from ADB
- Apply update from SD card
- Wipe cache partition
- View recovery logs
- Run graphics test
- Run locale test
Soon gone from all Galaxy phones
Samsung hasn’t communicated the removal of the recovery menu items, but it’s likely that the change will be permanent and it will affect all Galaxy devices. The menu was gone from an update that came with a notice saying that “you will not be able to downgrade to the old software due to changes in security policy.”
According to 9to5Google, devices with the January 2026 security patch, including the Galaxy S26 Ultra, still have all the recovery tools available. However, GalaxyClub reports that the changes have been attached to the February 2026 security patch, meaning they’re probably coming to all Galaxy phones soon.
Don’t be sneaky, Samsung
