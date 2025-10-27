Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
When is OnePlus 15 releasing globally? Two giveaways and a leaked release date say it all

The OnePlus 15 should be launching globally any day now. In fact, we kind of know when to expect it on store shelves.

By
1comment
Articles OnePlus
OnePlus 15 in the Sand Storm color
The OnePlus 15 is being waited on by numerous fans around the globe, but there’s still no concrete date for when it’s going to launch. Or is there?

Well, no, no there isn’t. But we can take a pretty strong guess to the phone’s global release thanks to two giveaways that, you guessed it, give away the game. Oh, and a leaked release date that OnePlus scrambled to remove, but we’ll get to that last.

OnePlus has been changing its release schedule




If we look at previous releases, there’s a pretty clear trend: OnePlus has been releasing its phones earlier each generation for years. Here’s how past OnePlus phone launches compare:

Phone nameDomestic release dateInternational release date
OnePlus 15October 27, 2025November 12, 2025 (expected)
OnePlus 13November 1, 2024January 7, 2025
OnePlus 12December 11, 2023January 23, 2024
OnePlus 11January 9, 2023February 7, 2023
OnePlus 10 ProJanuary 13, 2022March 31, 2022


Usually, the global release follows the domestic release around a month later. Keeping that in mind, it’s only natural to assume that the OnePlus 15 will come out in November, following its October domestic release.

Oh, yeah: the OnePlus 15 is launching across China in October. Today, actually.

OnePlus 15 comes out in China today




Chances are that by the time you’re reading this, the OnePlus 15 has already come out in China, as it’s launching in a few hours from when this will be published.

OnePlus has been marketing the phone heavily on Chinese social media, and if the above table is anything to go by, we should expect the phone to come out globally in November. Let’s hope that the reports of OnePlus not launching all color variants outside of China aren’t true, because that Mist Purple is beautiful.

Will you skip the OnePlus 15 if purple isn't available?

Vote View Result


OnePlus leaked the global release date




In a now-removed page, OnePlus seems to have accidentally leaked the global release date for the OnePlus 15. Fortunately, the page wasn’t taken down before someone could grab a screencap.



If this is accurate — it is — then the OnePlus 15 will launch globally on November 12, barely over two weeks from today. It might be a downgrade in some aspects, for example a lower resolution for a higher refresh rate, but it’s still a super capable phone that you’re going to love.

OnePlus 15 global launch on November 12. Lock it in, folks.

When is OnePlus 15 releasing globally? Two giveaways and a leaked release date say it all

Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
COMMENTS (1)

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless