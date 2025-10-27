When is OnePlus 15 releasing globally? Two giveaways and a leaked release date say it all
The OnePlus 15 should be launching globally any day now. In fact, we kind of know when to expect it on store shelves.
The OnePlus 15 is being waited on by numerous fans around the globe, but there’s still no concrete date for when it’s going to launch. Or is there?
Well, no, no there isn’t. But we can take a pretty strong guess to the phone’s global release thanks to two giveaways that, you guessed it, give away the game. Oh, and a leaked release date that OnePlus scrambled to remove, but we’ll get to that last.
If we look at previous releases, there’s a pretty clear trend: OnePlus has been releasing its phones earlier each generation for years. Here’s how past OnePlus phone launches compare:
Usually, the global release follows the domestic release around a month later. Keeping that in mind, it’s only natural to assume that the OnePlus 15 will come out in November, following its October domestic release.
Chances are that by the time you’re reading this, the OnePlus 15 has already come out in China, as it’s launching in a few hours from when this will be published.
OnePlus has been marketing the phone heavily on Chinese social media, and if the above table is anything to go by, we should expect the phone to come out globally in November. Let’s hope that the reports of OnePlus not launching all color variants outside of China aren’t true, because that Mist Purple is beautiful.
In a now-removed page, OnePlus seems to have accidentally leaked the global release date for the OnePlus 15. Fortunately, the page wasn’t taken down before someone could grab a screencap.
If this is accurate — it is — then the OnePlus 15 will launch globally on November 12, barely over two weeks from today. It might be a downgrade in some aspects, for example a lower resolution for a higher refresh rate, but it’s still a super capable phone that you’re going to love.
OnePlus has been changing its release schedule
OnePlus has been launching its phones earlier each year. | Image credit — PhoneArena
|Phone name
|Domestic release date
|International release date
|OnePlus 15
|October 27, 2025
|November 12, 2025 (expected)
|OnePlus 13
|November 1, 2024
|January 7, 2025
|OnePlus 12
|December 11, 2023
|January 23, 2024
|OnePlus 11
|January 9, 2023
|February 7, 2023
|OnePlus 10 Pro
|January 13, 2022
|March 31, 2022
Oh, yeah: the OnePlus 15 is launching across China in October. Today, actually.
OnePlus 15 comes out in China today
Marketing for the OnePlus 15 is in full swing over in China. | Image credit — OnePlus
OnePlus leaked the global release date
OnePlus 15 is probably coming out globally on November 12. | Image credit — Digital Chat Station
Oneplus 15 5G Coming on 12th November???— Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) October 23, 2025
There will be 120W Dual port adapter kit and a Sling bag, Separate purchase!! #Oneplus15 #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/2mH95bX0Y3
OnePlus 15 global launch on November 12. Lock it in, folks.
