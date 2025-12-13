Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Almost half of you have faith in Samsung’s exciting new endeavor with custom processors

Almost half of you think that Samsung is on the right path with its exciting new endeavor.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Processors
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max
Samsung is about to do something that I have waited for for so long: custom processors for Galaxy phones. Like Apple with the iPhone and Mac, Samsung wants to make custom chips that will have better synergy with the software, leading to faster processing times, longer battery life, and less buggy operation.

Almost half of you support Samsung


In a recent poll, we asked you if these custom processors would help Samsung in the long run. 44 percent of you said that you believed that they would, while 22 percent of you said that Galaxy phones relied on Android too much for this to be of any help.

Meanwhile, 33 percent of you think that, while this move will likely help Samsung’s phones in the future, the effect won’t be as pronounced as Apple devices. This is because, in Apple’s case, it’s not just the hardware that is custom-made, but the software as well.

What do you think will be the most likely outcome?

Do you believe custom processors will help Galaxy phones?
Yes! I can't wait!
45.41%
Nope. Too much Android in there
22.28%
Maybe, but not as much as iPhone
32.3%
1068 Votes


The best next step for Galaxy phones




Recommended For You

This move is perhaps one of the best decisions that Samsung could have made for its smartphones. It’s also a smaller part of what both Samsung and Apple are trying to achieve: self-sufficiency.

Samsung has just made the excellent 2 nm Exynos 2600, while Apple is introducing its in-house cellular modem chip to more and more of its products. Both companies wish to move away from having to rely on Qualcomm as much as they do now, and what better way to do that than to invent entirely new hardware.

One big downside


However, the one big downside that I can see occurring is Samsung restricting Android on its phones a lot more. Apple’s enviable hardware and software synergy works the way it does because the company’s operating systems are wholly unique to its devices alone. Its hardware knows exactly how to synchronize with the software, as that operating system doesn’t have to accommodate different third party devices.

To fully make use of its custom chips, Samsung might do something similar for Android. One UI might become a lot more controlled, and then the Galaxy phones will lose their appeal for a significant number of potential customers. For me, personally, that might very well be worth the tradeoff.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
Samsung's new return strategy is so unusual it could tempt even happy Galaxy S26 Ultra users to send their phones back
Samsung's new return strategy is so unusual it could tempt even happy Galaxy S26 Ultra users to send their phones back
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn’t popular just because it’s different from the Galaxy S26 series
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn’t popular just because it’s different from the Galaxy S26 series

Latest News

Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
The newest OnePlus earbuds come with a sub-$50 price, 'pro-level' ANC, and exceptional battery life
The newest OnePlus earbuds come with a sub-$50 price, 'pro-level' ANC, and exceptional battery life
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all
The Galaxy S24 might finally catch up — and there's a surprise
The Galaxy S24 might finally catch up — and there's a surprise
The new AT&T app is here with fresh features, but it's heavy on AI
The new AT&T app is here with fresh features, but it's heavy on AI
These are the best-selling smartphones in North America, Europe, and other key regions
These are the best-selling smartphones in North America, Europe, and other key regions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless