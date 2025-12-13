Almost half of you have faith in Samsung’s exciting new endeavor with custom processors
Almost half of you think that Samsung is on the right path with its exciting new endeavor.
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Samsung is about to do something that I have waited for for so long: custom processors for Galaxy phones. Like Apple with the iPhone and Mac, Samsung wants to make custom chips that will have better synergy with the software, leading to faster processing times, longer battery life, and less buggy operation.
In a recent poll, we asked you if these custom processors would help Samsung in the long run. 44 percent of you said that you believed that they would, while 22 percent of you said that Galaxy phones relied on Android too much for this to be of any help.
This move is perhaps one of the best decisions that Samsung could have made for its smartphones. It’s also a smaller part of what both Samsung and Apple are trying to achieve: self-sufficiency.
Samsung has just made the excellent 2 nm Exynos 2600, while Apple is introducing its in-house cellular modem chip to more and more of its products. Both companies wish to move away from having to rely on Qualcomm as much as they do now, and what better way to do that than to invent entirely new hardware.
However, the one big downside that I can see occurring is Samsung restricting Android on its phones a lot more. Apple’s enviable hardware and software synergy works the way it does because the company’s operating systems are wholly unique to its devices alone. Its hardware knows exactly how to synchronize with the software, as that operating system doesn’t have to accommodate different third party devices.
Almost half of you support Samsung
In a recent poll, we asked you if these custom processors would help Samsung in the long run. 44 percent of you said that you believed that they would, while 22 percent of you said that Galaxy phones relied on Android too much for this to be of any help.
Meanwhile, 33 percent of you think that, while this move will likely help Samsung’s phones in the future, the effect won’t be as pronounced as Apple devices. This is because, in Apple’s case, it’s not just the hardware that is custom-made, but the software as well.
What do you think will be the most likely outcome?
Do you believe custom processors will help Galaxy phones?
Yes! I can't wait!
45.41%
Nope. Too much Android in there
22.28%
Maybe, but not as much as iPhone
32.3%
The best next step for Galaxy phones
All Galaxy S25 models had to use Snapdragon. | Image credit — Samsung
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Samsung has just made the excellent 2 nm Exynos 2600, while Apple is introducing its in-house cellular modem chip to more and more of its products. Both companies wish to move away from having to rely on Qualcomm as much as they do now, and what better way to do that than to invent entirely new hardware.
One big downside
However, the one big downside that I can see occurring is Samsung restricting Android on its phones a lot more. Apple’s enviable hardware and software synergy works the way it does because the company’s operating systems are wholly unique to its devices alone. Its hardware knows exactly how to synchronize with the software, as that operating system doesn’t have to accommodate different third party devices.
To fully make use of its custom chips, Samsung might do something similar for Android. One UI might become a lot more controlled, and then the Galaxy phones will lose their appeal for a significant number of potential customers. For me, personally, that might very well be worth the tradeoff.
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