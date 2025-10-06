Walmart improves its Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 deal, dropping them into impulse-buy territory





Momentum True Wireless 4: Save $150 at Walmart! $199 95 $349 95 $150 off (43%) Walmart has improved its Momentum True Wireless 4 deal and is now selling this capable earbuds for $150 off their price. This means you can snag a pair for just under $200. With their top-quality sound, effective ANC, and solid battery life, these are a hot pick for buyers who want premium earbuds at a bargain price. Don't miss out! Buy at Walmart



After all, Sennheiser is a renowned name in the audio space, and its headphones have consistently delivered top-quality sound. Since the Momentum True Wireless 4 are its flagship earbuds, you can expect a mesmerizing listening experience, complemented by punchy bass. Of course, you can also fine-tune the sound to your preferences using the five-band EQ in the Sennheiser Smart Control companion app.



In addition, they pack solid ANC that effectively blocks out low-frequency noises, like the hum of an airplane. High-frequency sounds, however, can still get through, so while the ANC is good, it’s not quite on par with earbuds like the



Overall, we find the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 to be a solid pick at just under $200. So if you agree with us, don’t miss out — save $150 with this deal while you can!

After all, Sennheiser is a renowned name in the audio space, and its headphones have consistently delivered top-quality sound. Since the Momentum True Wireless 4 are its flagship earbuds, you can expect a mesmerizing listening experience, complemented by punchy bass. Of course, you can also fine-tune the sound to your preferences using the five-band EQ in the Sennheiser Smart Control companion app.In addition, they pack solid ANC that effectively blocks out low-frequency noises, like the hum of an airplane. High-frequency sounds, however, can still get through, so while the ANC is good, it's not quite on par with earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM5 , for example.That said, the earbuds more than compensate for that with up to 30 hours of battery life with their case. They also support fast charging, with just eight minutes offering up to an extra hour of playback.Overall, we find the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 to be a solid pick at just under $200. So if you agree with us, don't miss out — save $150 with this deal while you can!

We recently told you about a Walmart deal on the premium Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds, which let you snag a pair for $100 off. Well, if that was a generous promo, Walmart’s latest and improved offer on these puppies is simply a no-brainer!A third-party merchant at Walmart is currently selling these high-end earbuds for $150 off, instead of $100. This drops them below the $200 mark, turning them into an unmissable bargain for shoppers looking to upgrade their listening experience at a lower price.