Vivo X300 series goes official with style and serious power
The Vivo X300 and X300 Pro are now official with a new look and top-notch specs.
The Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro have just been announced in Shanghai. The new flagship pair by the company is here to take on the best phones of 2025. The two phones share the same processors and some specs, but the X300 Pro has a few exclusive features to set it apart as a serious contender for the flagship throne.
The two phones sport a different design than their predecessors (the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro), this time with a completely flat back and front. The Pro model also has a new Shortcut Button, similar to the iPhone's, which is customizable, and you can use to launch different apps of your choice with it. Curiously enough, the non-Pro X300 doesn't have the button.
The two sport 120 Hz OLED panels, and the main difference between the Pro and non-Pro variants is the display size. The Vivo X300 sports a 6.31-inch screen, while the Pro rocks a 6.78-inch screen.
The non-Pro Vivo X300 features a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide, a 50MP zoom, and a 50MP front camera.
But that's not all. The Vivo X300 Pro also features a separate imaging chip, dedicated to camera processing, called Imaging Chip VS1. It helps with an improved quality of photos. Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Pro also comes with a Photography Kit (a case, a long physical lens that you can attach to the phone, and a camera grip).
Under the hood, we have the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, and the two phones are the first ones with this processor. It's a 3nm built chip and succeeds the Dimensity 9400.
Vivo X300 Pro specs:
Vivo X300 specs:
Vivo recently announced that Origin OS is going global. Previously, Vivo phones outside of China rocked the FunTouch OS, while Origin OS was reserved for models sold in China. Origin OS is less bloated, is generally more refined and feature-rich than Funtouch.
Vivo X300 and X300 Pro are official: excellent specs, refined looks
Design
We now have flat sides. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The two phones sport a different design than their predecessors (the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro), this time with a completely flat back and front. The Pro model also has a new Shortcut Button, similar to the iPhone's, which is customizable, and you can use to launch different apps of your choice with it. Curiously enough, the non-Pro X300 doesn't have the button.
On the back, both phones sport a gorgeous fine-grain frosted glass, which feels and looks premium.
The two sport 120 Hz OLED panels, and the main difference between the Pro and non-Pro variants is the display size. The Vivo X300 sports a 6.31-inch screen, while the Pro rocks a 6.78-inch screen.
Cameras
Image Credit - PhoneArena
Here's where we observe more differences between the two phones in terms of specs. The Vivo X300 Pro rocks a 50MP main, a 50MP ultra-wide, a 200MP zoom camera, and a 50MP selfie snapper.
The non-Pro Vivo X300 features a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide, a 50MP zoom, and a 50MP front camera.
But that's not all. The Vivo X300 Pro also features a separate imaging chip, dedicated to camera processing, called Imaging Chip VS1. It helps with an improved quality of photos. Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Pro also comes with a Photography Kit (a case, a long physical lens that you can attach to the phone, and a camera grip).
The phone also features a "Native Lighting" toggle, which makes photos appear more natural and less sharpened and processed. You can also take advantage of a Street Photography mode with faster shutter speeds and faux bokeh. When you double-press the Volume Down button, you're directly taken to this mode, so you never miss an interesting moment.
Hardware and specs
Under the hood, we have the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, and the two phones are the first ones with this processor. It's a 3nm built chip and succeeds the Dimensity 9400.
Recommended Stories
- 6.78" display, 1280 x 2800, 120 Hz OLED
- MediaTek Dimensity 9500, 3 nm, 4.21 GHz
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB storage
- Camera: 50 MP main, 50 MP UW, 200 MP periscope (3.5x), 50 MP selfie
Vivo X300 specs:
- 6.31" display, 1216 x 2640, 90 Hz, OLED
- MediaTek Dimensity 9500, 3 nm, 4.21 GHz
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB storage
- Camera: 200 MP main, 50 MP UW, 50 MP periscope (3x), 50 MP selfie
- Battery: 6040 mah
Software
The phones will come with Origin OS 6. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Vivo recently announced that Origin OS is going global. Previously, Vivo phones outside of China rocked the FunTouch OS, while Origin OS was reserved for models sold in China. Origin OS is less bloated, is generally more refined and feature-rich than Funtouch.
The two phones come with Origin OS 6. The operating system allows you to customize quite a lot in comparison to other Android phones.
Vivo has also announced that the X300 series will support a connection to AirPods and Apple Watch, and they will also support Mac and iPad screen mirroring. However, at this point this has only been announced for users in China, and it's not clear whether the feature will make it globally.
Vivo X300 and X300 Pro price and availability
The Vivo X300 will be available starting from $618, while the Pro is priced starting around $744 – the prices are a direct conversion from Chinese Yuan. For now, details about a global launch have not been announced, but we're optimistic that the phones may get a global launch soon, so stay tuned!
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: