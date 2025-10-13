Vivo X300 series goes official with style and serious power

Vivo X300 and X300 Pro are official: excellent specs, refined looks

Design





Cameras









Hardware and specs

6.78" display, 1280 x 2800, 120 Hz OLED

MediaTek Dimensity 9500, 3 nm, 4.21 GHz

16 GB RAM

512 GB storage

Camera: 50 MP main, 50 MP UW, 200 MP periscope (3.5x), 50 MP selfie

6.31" display, 1216 x 2640, 90 Hz, OLED

MediaTek Dimensity 9500, 3 nm, 4.21 GHz

12 GB RAM

256 GB storage

Camera: 200 MP main, 50 MP UW, 50 MP periscope (3x), 50 MP selfie

Battery: 6040 mah

Software





The two phones come with Origin OS 6. The operating system allows you to customize quite a lot in comparison to other Android phones





Vivo has also announced that the X300 series will support a connection to AirPods and Apple Watch, and they will also support Mac and iPad screen mirroring. However, at this point this has only been announced for users in China, and it's not clear whether the feature will make it globally.

Vivo X300 and X300 Pro price and availability





The Vivo X300 will be available starting from $618, while the Pro is priced starting around $744 – the prices are a direct conversion from Chinese Yuan. For now, details about a global launch have not been announced, but we're optimistic that the phones may get a global launch soon, so stay tuned!



