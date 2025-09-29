Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Verizon wants a part of Boost Mobile’s spectrum

After AT&T, Verizon also wants a piece of the spectrum that was once reserved for Boost Mobile.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon Wireless service Boost
Boost Mobile USA coverage graphic
A short while ago, AT&T bought spectrum from EchoStar, the company that operates in the U.S. under the carrier Boost Mobile. Now, Verizon also wants a piece of EchoStar’s spectrum, and is in talks with the company, though this acquisition will be different to the AT&T deal.

Boost Mobile gave up on trying to be the nation’s fourth major carrier, and instead adopted a hybrid system where most of its operations would use the AT&T network. This doesn’t mean that Boost won’t use other networks when needed like before, but it does mean that AT&T gets priority. Due to the acquisition, some Boost and AT&T customers may have also noticed an improvement in their service, as more towers local to their area were brought into the fold.

Did you notice an improvement in service after the acquisition?

Vote View Result


Verizon has no such plans, unfortunately. The company wants to buy spectrum that will improve its own 5G services — which is a win for existing Verizon customers — but no improvements will be felt for Boost Mobile users.

As expected, and much like what happened when the AT&T acquisition was made public, EchoStar shares began climbing when Verizon’s intentions were first reported (subscription required). As of now, there is no indication that EchoStar plans on shutting down its Boost Mobile brand, or giving up its carrier in any way, despite the reduced ambitions.

Verizon’s 5G services should improve. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Verizon wants a part of Boost Mobile’s spectrum
Verizon’s 5G services should improve. | Image credit — PhoneArena


EchoStar holds a large amount of spectrum across the United States, something that it once planned to put to good use for Boost. Now, we can expect more deals like this to take place in the near future, as all of that spectrum will be going to waste otherwise.

It does feel like it’s the end of an era, what with Boost no longer looking to become an equal contender to T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon. The feeling only grows stronger, seeing the spectrum meant for Boost being divided amongst the top dogs.

But hey, if this acquisition improves Verizon’s services in some regions, I’ll take it. The company already has a lot of sour customers looking to switch the moment their discounts run out, so maybe this will help with retention for a little while longer.

Verizon wants a part of Boost Mobile’s spectrum

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Telegram founder allegedly offered an easier time in court in exchange for censorship

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Galaxy Ring gets stuck to its owner’s finger because of a swollen battery

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Motorola teases a new thin smartphone for an October release, but there’s a catch

by Ilia Temelkov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless