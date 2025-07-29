$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Verizon moves to a new NY headquarters in a flashy building

The carrier will occupy multiple floors at the PENN 2 building.

Verizon will soon move to its new home in Manhattan and will occupy several floors in one of the hottest New York buildings – PENN 2.

The office tower was recently redesigned by Vornado Realty Trust and it's directly above Penn Station. The new headquarters will consolidate around 1,000 corporate employees into one location. The company says this move is part of a broader plan to maintain a strong presence in New York City, where it was originally founded. Of course, major corporate campuses in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and Irving, Texas will continue to operate.

New York City isn't just where we work – it's who we are. Our employees deserve a workplace that is just as vibrant as our culture. PENN 2 is more than an office. It's a space designed to bring us together – to collaborate, to celebrate, to think boldly and to build the future side-by-side. New York has played a central role in Verizon's story, and there's no better place to create our next chapter. As the network New Yorkers trust, we're proud to invest in the city that's always inspired us.

– Sam Hammock, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, Verizon, July 2025


According to Verizon's leadership, the decision to move into PENN 2 reflects both symbolic and practical considerations. The company views New York not just as a business location but as a key part of its history and identity. The updated office space is expected to serve as a central hub for collaboration and innovation, offering employees modern amenities and easier commutes thanks to the building's direct access to multiple subway lines, regional rail services, and eventually Metro-North.

A new flagship store will also open on Seventh Avenue, expanding Verizon's retail footprint.

The new headquarters will occupy more than 195,000 square feet over several floors, with over 25,000 square feet of outdoor space in an area called The Bustle. Beyond being a practical choice for commuting, the new location reflects Verizon's effort to maintain a strong presence in the city, despite ongoing changes in how and where people work.

For Vornado Realty Trust, which has been rebranding and modernizing the area around Penn Station as "The Penn District", Verizon's move is another step in turning the neighborhood into a hub for major business and entertainment organizations. Alongside companies like Madison Square Garden and Major League Soccer, Verizon's relocation helps round out what Vornado describes as a next-generation workplace district with modern design and strong transit connections.

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.
