Verizon asks California to cut "prohibitively expensive" and "practically infeasible" conditions on a major deal
The Big Red carrier is obligated to deploy 100 Mbps internet to 88 rural wire centers, but that's too much, apparently.
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Verizon's $20 billion acquisition of Frontier Communications is once again facing obstacles. This time, it's about money!
The deal has received FCC approval, and we told you recently that it faces a final challenge from California regulators demanding specific DEI and network expansion commitments. While the state insists on these conditions to protect local service and diversity, Verizon promised Trump's administration that it would end DEI.
Now, Verizon asks California's Public Utilities Commission to rethink one of the prerequisites for the deal – broadband deployment of 100 Mbps download, 20 Mbps upload internet "at all locations served by 88 rural wire centers in the state within five years", a detailed report reads.
These concerns were formally submitted by legal and executive representatives from Verizon and its advisors, and the issue has also been raised directly with regulatory staff since the draft decision was released last month.
An industry analyst at New Street Research said the disagreement does not appear unusual and that a compromise is likely. He explained that regulators often use merger approvals to push policy goals that are hard to achieve through normal rules, and that companies and regulators almost always find a middle ground.
Verizon and Frontier are pushing for approval before February 13, when federal approval of the deal expires. If that deadline is missed, the companies would have to go through another long review process. California regulators could vote as early as January 15, but early February is considered more realistic because several issues are still unresolved.
The deal has received FCC approval, and we told you recently that it faces a final challenge from California regulators demanding specific DEI and network expansion commitments. While the state insists on these conditions to protect local service and diversity, Verizon promised Trump's administration that it would end DEI.
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What now?
Verizon and Frontier's fiber networks. | Image by Verizon
Now, Verizon asks California's Public Utilities Commission to rethink one of the prerequisites for the deal – broadband deployment of 100 Mbps download, 20 Mbps upload internet "at all locations served by 88 rural wire centers in the state within five years", a detailed report reads.
Verizon says this requirement is unrealistic. Why? The telco argues that many of these rural locations are extremely remote and hard to reach.
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The wire centers targeted by this requirement are in some of the most remote and geographically challenging areas in the state. Broadband deployment costs in these areas could be prohibitively expensive and the build would be practically infeasible in many cases. Although Ordering Paragraph 2 affords Verizon flexibility to deploy a variety of broadband technologies, many of these locations remain inaccessible to FWA, let alone fiber.
They also want more flexibility in areas where building fiber would be extremely expensive. If it costs more than $10,000 to connect a single location, Verizon says it should be allowed to offer slower speeds or use satellite-based internet instead.
These concerns were formally submitted by legal and executive representatives from Verizon and its advisors, and the issue has also been raised directly with regulatory staff since the draft decision was released last month.
What will happen next?
California's regulator will have the last word.
26.36%
Verizon will succeed and the conditions will be dropped.
22.73%
A compromise by both sides will be made.
50.91%
It's only natural
An industry analyst at New Street Research said the disagreement does not appear unusual and that a compromise is likely. He explained that regulators often use merger approvals to push policy goals that are hard to achieve through normal rules, and that companies and regulators almost always find a middle ground.
Based on that history, he expects the issues to be resolved in a way that allows the deal to move forward, even if neither side gets exactly what it wants.
Verizon and Frontier are pushing for approval before February 13, when federal approval of the deal expires. If that deadline is missed, the companies would have to go through another long review process. California regulators could vote as early as January 15, but early February is considered more realistic because several issues are still unresolved.
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