Verizon's latest collab could change the way you manage energy at home
Honeywell is partnering with Verizon now to offer connected smart meters. Thanks to this collaboration, you can now benefit from more reliable and efficient energy management. Gone are the days when you used to wait for a technician to come by and check your electric meter.
Thanks to this new partnership, users can take advantage of a smart electric meter connected to Verizon's 5G network. Basically, this means your energy usage can be monitored and managed remotely in real-time. This makes for a more efficient and reliable service, and eliminates the need to wait around for an in-person visit.
This will create a more autonomous and efficient energy distribution system. For one, utility companies will now have a more secure and reliable network to send real-time information about energy usage, the conditions of the grid, and how the equipment is performing. This will, in turn, improve grid reliability and also reduce waste. On top of that, these smart meters support remote upgrades, which minimizes the need for technician visits and helps with the longevity of the device.
Honeywell's smart meters will use Verizon's 5G network and gain enhanced operational visibility. Also, this would make it possible to get energy insights and deliver near-real-time forecasts of energy demand. And yep, this should in turn boost customer satisfaction.
The partnership is looking forward to big changes in the near future. The evolving demands for energy and the need to minimize outages would be addressed by such partnerships. This would also help manage unforeseen maintenance events.
In short, smarter meters mean less hassle and more control for you. With Verizon and Honeywell teaming up, managing your energy use is becoming easier, faster, and way more convenient – just the way it should be.
Honeywell says that with Verizon's 5G connectivity, the utility ecosystem is getting re-imagined. Smart meters that are connected to the cellular network provide all the needed insights to improve grid performance and thus, customer satisfaction, according to Amol Motivala, President of Honeywell Smart Energy.
Verizon's 5G connectivity leveraged by Honeywell's smart meters means less hassle for you. | Image Credit - Honeywell
Meanwhile, IoT solutions for utilities are continuing to grow. And this cellular connectivity is one of the most effective ways to enable IoT intelligence and help manage energy resources. Efficiency will also be improved by the security and reliability of the cellular network. So, yep, you'll be able to gain visibility into the health and performance of your full fleet of IoT devices, including the smart meters.
