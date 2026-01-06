Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

High-end Pixel 10 gets a sweet $150 discount on Amazon

With fast performance, capable cameras, and a stunning display, it's worth every penny. Don't miss out!

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A person holding a Pixel 10.
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The Pixel 10 is selling at a lovely discount on Amazon, making it an unmissable choice if you’re looking for a compact-ish flagship phone at a more reasonable price.

Right now, you can save $150 on the model with 128GB of storage, which means you can upgrade your phone game with one of the best phones on the market for just under $650. Even better, at the time of writing, all four color options available on Amazon are selling at this discount, letting you grab the model that best fits your taste. Just hurry up and save while you can, as there’s no telling how long this deal will stay up for grabs!

Pixel 10 128GB: Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (19%)
The Pixel 10 with 128GB of storage is currently $200 off on Amazon, making it an easy pick if you’ve been looking to upgrade. Its camera system delivers impressive photos, while its Tensor G5 has enough power to tackle any task. Now add a stunning OLED display, and you get a phone that ticks all the right boxes. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
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As one of Google’s latest high-end smartphones, the Pixel 10 brings a lot to the table. It rocks the Tensor G5 silicon, which is the same chipset that powers the rest of the lineup. That, bundled with 12GB of RAM, allows the phone to deliver fast performance and handle demanding tasks without a hitch.

Meanwhile, its 6.3-inch OLED screen makes it a solid pick for watching YouTube videos on the go, featuring a sharp 2424 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content. It also has a high 120Hz refresh rate, offering silky-smooth web browsing and gaming.

All that gets powered by a 4,970mAh battery, which offers up to 21 hours of web browsing or 10 hours of video streaming before the need to charge—as we found out in our battery tests when we reviewed the phone — read the whole Pixel 10 review here.

Factor in a capable 48MP main camera that takes gorgeous photos, and you get a phone that punches well above its current price of under $650. So, yeah, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, don’t hesitate—grab a brand-new Pixel 10 with this sweet deal now before it’s too late!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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