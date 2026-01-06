High-end Pixel 10 gets a sweet $150 discount on Amazon
With fast performance, capable cameras, and a stunning display, it's worth every penny. Don't miss out!
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Pixel 10 is selling at a lovely discount on Amazon, making it an unmissable choice if you’re looking for a compact-ish flagship phone at a more reasonable price.The
Right now, you can save $150 on the model with 128GB of storage, which means you can upgrade your phone game with one of the best phones on the market for just under $650. Even better, at the time of writing, all four color options available on Amazon are selling at this discount, letting you grab the model that best fits your taste. Just hurry up and save while you can, as there’s no telling how long this deal will stay up for grabs!
As one of Google’s latest high-end smartphones, the Pixel 10 brings a lot to the table. It rocks the Tensor G5 silicon, which is the same chipset that powers the rest of the lineup. That, bundled with 12GB of RAM, allows the phone to deliver fast performance and handle demanding tasks without a hitch.
All that gets powered by a 4,970mAh battery, which offers up to 21 hours of web browsing or 10 hours of video streaming before the need to charge—as we found out in our battery tests when we reviewed the phone — read the whole Pixel 10 review here.
Right now, you can save $150 on the model with 128GB of storage, which means you can upgrade your phone game with one of the best phones on the market for just under $650. Even better, at the time of writing, all four color options available on Amazon are selling at this discount, letting you grab the model that best fits your taste. Just hurry up and save while you can, as there’s no telling how long this deal will stay up for grabs!
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As one of Google’s latest high-end smartphones, the Pixel 10 brings a lot to the table. It rocks the Tensor G5 silicon, which is the same chipset that powers the rest of the lineup. That, bundled with 12GB of RAM, allows the phone to deliver fast performance and handle demanding tasks without a hitch.
Meanwhile, its 6.3-inch OLED screen makes it a solid pick for watching YouTube videos on the go, featuring a sharp 2424 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content. It also has a high 120Hz refresh rate, offering silky-smooth web browsing and gaming.
All that gets powered by a 4,970mAh battery, which offers up to 21 hours of web browsing or 10 hours of video streaming before the need to charge—as we found out in our battery tests when we reviewed the phone — read the whole Pixel 10 review here.
Factor in a capable 48MP main camera that takes gorgeous photos, and you get a phone that punches well above its current price of under $650. So, yeah, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, don’t hesitate—grab a brand-new Pixel 10 with this sweet deal now before it’s too late!
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