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Verizon is deploying a portable private 5G network just for FOX fans

Have you ever watched "Extracted"?

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The Big Red uses AI to go through over 100,000 hours of video footage. | Image by PhoneArena
To help with the filming of the second season of the FOX TV show "Extracted", Verizon comes to the rescue with a portable private 5G network.

It's in the wilderness


Fans of the show know that 12 participants are dropped alone deep into the Canadian wilderness. Family members watch them survive via a live camera feed and biometric data.

The way a player leaves is when one of their family members decides that they've had enough already. They press the iconic “Extract” button and the player is "saved".

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Video by Verizon

As you can imagine, providing live video footage to the people back in the studio is not a walk in the park, given that the area of the filming is one where connectivity is extremely limited.

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In season two, FOX filmed across four square miles of remote wilderness. They needed wireless connections for 25 video feeds and 20 communication devices in difficult terrain.

Endless hours of footage


Of course, that's not the end of it. The production team also had to handle large volumes of data and the challenge of manually organizing more than 100,000 hours of continuously recorded footage, creating a major bottleneck in post-production.

If you've ever tried to edit a single video from several 5-minute clips – say, from a drone, you know how brutal it would be to go through 100,000 hours of video… even for a big team.

Are you content with the Verizon network in rural areas?
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Hence, the collaboration with Verizon


To fix the connectivity problem, Verizon set up a portable private 5G network across the area. The idea was to come up with a fast, secure coverage separate from public networks. This helped cameras and communication devices work smoothly with low delay.

To make post-production easier, Verizon tested its Edge AI platform. Since filming ran 24/7, the system used computer vision to find clips with contestants and added timestamps and short summaries.

This saved time during editing. Verizon also tested a live data API that tracked contestants and camera crews in real time on a map. This let the director see where everyone was, even from miles away.

Telcos evolve


Like all other carriers, Verizon is expanding beyond basic connectivity. Projects like this show how telecom companies are moving into areas like media production and AI.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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