Verizon rolls out new camera features to Samsung Galaxy S10 series
The Big Red has already posted the official changelog and it does look like Galaxy S10 owners are getting some nifty new camera features. Depending on what Galaxy S10 model you have, the software version will be different, but you should get the same improvements:
- Ultra-wide lens is now available in Pro and Pro Video camera modes.
Auto Night Mode
- Photo, Portrait, and Hyperlapse camera modes now automatically detect low light conditions and turn on the Night mode for optimal quality.
Unlike the Galaxy Note 10 update, this one doesn't include one feature: Portrait – Mono/Backdrop Effects, which should allow you to change the background for portrait shots using the High-Key Mono, Low-Key Mono, and Backdrop effects. On the bright side, you get the April security patch. Anyway, it's nice to know that all these Verizon phones, even if slightly older, are getting important updates from time to time.