Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Verizon Samsung Android Software updates

Verizon rolls out new camera features to Samsung Galaxy S10 series

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 17, 2021, 1:02 AM
Verizon rolls out new camera features to Samsung Galaxy S10 series
Verizon released a very important update for the Galaxy Note 10 series earlier this week, which added a handful of camera features. If you're running a Galaxy S10 phone as your daily driver though, you'll be happy to know that an almost similar update is now available for Samsung's older flagships.

The Big Red has already posted the official changelog and it does look like Galaxy S10 owners are getting some nifty new camera features. Depending on what Galaxy S10 model you have, the software version will be different, but you should get the same improvements:

Pro Mode – Ultra Wide
  • Ultra-wide lens is now available in Pro and Pro Video camera modes.

Auto Night Mode
  • Photo, Portrait, and Hyperlapse camera modes now automatically detect low light conditions and turn on the Night mode for optimal quality.

Unlike the Galaxy Note 10 update, this one doesn't include one feature: Portrait – Mono/Backdrop Effects, which should allow you to change the background for portrait shots using the High-Key Mono, Low-Key Mono, and Backdrop effects. On the bright side, you get the April security patch. Anyway, it's nice to know that all these Verizon phones, even if slightly older, are getting important updates from time to time.

Related phones

Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.8
$650 Samsung View Amazon
  • Display 6.1 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3400 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy S10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.4
$1350 Samsung $390 Amazon $407 Overstock
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4100 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy S10e View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.2

User Score:

9.3
$1000 Samsung $562 Amazon
  • Display 5.8 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3100 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Giveaway! Ting Mobile is gifting a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, two Galaxy A11
Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumored to feature an unannounced chip, could it be Samsung's AMD-based SoC?
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
These iPhone 13/Pro concept renders give us our best look yet at Apple's next iPhones

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless