Verizon updates Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with new camera features
Regardless of what Note 10 smartphone you're using (i.e. Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G), your phone is eligible for the most recent software update released by Verizon. Here is what you'll get:
Pro Mode – Ultra Wide
- Ultra-wide lens is now available in Pro and Pro Video camera modes.
Portrait – Mono/Backdrop Effects
- Change the background for portrait shots using the new High-Key Mono, Low-Key Mono, and Backdrop effects.
Auto Night Mode
- Photo, Portrait, and Hyperlapse camera modes now automatically detect low light conditions and turn on Night mode for optimal quality.
The update is rolled out OTA (over the air) in waves, so you'll just have to wait for a notification on your Galaxy Note 10 series device to download it.