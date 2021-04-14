Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Verizon Samsung Android Software updates

Verizon updates Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with new camera features

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 14, 2021, 1:56 PM
Verizon hasn't forgotten customers who bought Samsung's Galaxy Note 10, so if you're rocking one, you'll be happy to know that there's an important update coming to you right now. While we're used to US carriers bringing security updates each month, this time around Verizon is adding more than just a security patch.

For those unaware, Verizon updated the Galaxy S20 series with some interesting camera features a few days ago. Now those camera features are coming to Galaxy Note 10 as well, thanks to the latest update that Verizon is rolling out starting today.

Regardless of what Note 10 smartphone you're using (i.e. Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G), your phone is eligible for the most recent software update released by Verizon. Here is what you'll get:

Pro Mode – Ultra Wide
  • Ultra-wide lens is now available in Pro and Pro Video camera modes.

Portrait – Mono/Backdrop Effects
  • Change the background for portrait shots using the new High-Key Mono, Low-Key Mono, and Backdrop effects.

Auto Night Mode
  • Photo, Portrait, and Hyperlapse camera modes now automatically detect low light conditions and turn on Night mode for optimal quality.

The update is rolled out OTA (over the air) in waves, so you'll just have to wait for a notification on your Galaxy Note 10 series device to download it.

