T-Mobile is closer to its goal after the latest update to the T-Life app

T-Mobile customers also use the app to pay their monthly bill, and any changes to subscribers' accounts must go through T-Life. As you probably know, T-Mobile is in the process of a major transition, one that will turn it into a digital carrier. Stores will close, reps will be let go, and all transactions, from the purchase of a screen protector to the addition of a new line or the purchase of a new phone, will be handled by the controversial T-Life app.customers also use the app to pay their monthly bill, and any changes to subscribers' accounts must go through T-Life.

Why is T-Mobile becoming a digital carrier?





What does this do for T-Mobile ? With fewer leases to pay and less commission to shell out, more of the company's top line makes it to the bottom line. As a result, reported profits should be higher, which, in theory, should drive the stock higher. With 52.8% ownership of T-Mobile 's stock, Deutsche Telekom would benefit from the expected rise in T-Mobile 's stock price. So would former Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure, who owns 3.3 million shares currently worth nearly $688 million.





- T-Mobile





T-Mobile subscribers have had with this transition is that the T-Life app has not always been reliable. This is potentially a huge problem for the carrier because if every subscriber has to use the app to manage their T-Mobile account and the app doesn't work, nothing can get done. On Friday, One issue thatsubscribers have had with this transition is that the T-Life app has not always been reliable. This is potentially a huge problem for the carrier because if every subscriber has to use the app to manage theiraccount and the app doesn't work, nothing can get done. On Friday, T-Mobile put up a blog post announcing that it has made changes to the T-Life app to allow it to open 30% faster than before. "When you need to check your bill or make a payment, speed makes a difference," the carrier said.

There are time-saving features inside the T-Life app





T-Mobile also said that it rebuilt how sign-in works. The carrier says the new sign-in will reduce lag, and improve the customer experience by reducing the hiccups that slow down T-Life's performance. As a result, following the update, T-Life users will note that the app now gives them an "it just works" feeling.



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T-Mobile also writes about the features found inside the T-Life app. Those T-Mobile can use the Easy Switch tool inside the T-Life app to guide them through the process. You get up to 90 days to pick your new phones so this way you can take care of the switch first and select your new devices when you're ready. You can also have your phones delivered the same-day via DoorDash. also writes about the features found inside the T-Life app. Those AT&T and Verizon customers looking to switch tocan use the Easy Switch tool inside the T-Life app to guide them through the process. You get up to 90 days to pick your new phones so this way you can take care of the switch first and select your new devices when you're ready. You can also have your phones delivered the same-day via DoorDash.





With the T-Life update are you now more excited about T-Mobile's transition? Yes. The app isn't as laggy and loads much faster. No. I have other issues with T-Life. I'm not a T-Mobile subscriber. Vote 10 Votes





To make your store visits faster, the T-Life app will tell you how many customers are ahead of you before you step into the store. You can also use T-Life to tell the reps inside the store the reason for your visit, which should speed things up. Speaking of speedy, if you're switching to T-Mobile but want to keep your phone, the T-Life app can tell you whether it is compatible with the T-Mobile network. If it is, choose an eSIM or a physical SIM and pick your plan. That's it.









Inside the T-Life app, you can compare plans before you switch. Compare pricing before you confirm your switch to a new plan. No surprises. T-Mobile subscribers have long wanted the ability to change their phone number from inside the T-Life app, Now that can be done. You no longer have to visit the store or deal with a long phone call.

More changes are coming to the T-Life app





Metro customers will also see improvements to the T-Life app. Features like Bill, My Line, and My Stuff can be found on the app exactly where you'd expect them to be. Perks for Metro customers such as Amazon Prime, Add It Up and Refer a Friend are grouped together on T-Life making them easier and faster to find.

T-Mobile says to continue sending feedback because the carrier is listening. Future improvements to the T-Life app are coming for switching, shopping, and account management. It's all designed to make T-Mobile work better as a digital carrier.