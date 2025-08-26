Verizon gets a hand from the most American brand of all – but will customers even notice?

– Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg, August 2025

Verizon

Verizon

No, services will only get more expensive.

Probably, but I wouldn't bet any money on it.

No, services will only get more expensive.

Probably, but I wouldn't bet any money on it.

Yes, I'm sure. Probably, but I wouldn't bet any money on it. No, services will only get more expensive.

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Recommended Stories





Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!