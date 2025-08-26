Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Verizon gets a hand from the most American brand of all – but will customers even notice?

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg announces a new, eleventh member of the Board of Directors.

Verizon
Verizon logo on a building.
We all have heard about the butterfly effect and it suggests that even the smallest changes can lead to major consequences. But Verizon's latest move, while significant at the corporate level, is unlikely to affect everyday customers anytime soon.

The company announced that Jennifer K. Mann, Executive Vice President and President of the North America Operating Unit at The Coca-Cola Company, has joined its Board of Directors. Mann brings nearly three decades of experience in consumer strategy, brand management, and large-scale business integration. She currently oversees Coca-Cola's operations in the United States and Canada, and previously led its global ventures, including various expansions and investments in other brands.

Jennifer is a highly accomplished leader who brings to Verizon a wealth of consumer, marketing, brand management and strategic planning expertise acquired during her 28-year career at Coca-Cola.

Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg, August 2025

With her appointment, Verizon's board now includes 11 directors with varied backgrounds. For Verizon customers, though, the change is unlikely to alter the near-term experience. Board decisions shape long-term strategy, but the practical impact for subscribers may take years to materialize, if at all.

Will Verizon replace loyalty discounts with something better?

Vote View Result

And Verizon has to quickly come up with ways to ease fuming customers, after the carrier confirmed it is ending loyalty discounts, a change long suspected by customers.

The discounts, which ranged from $10 to $40 per month, were meant to keep subscribers from leaving and could last up to a year with possible renewal. Many reported losing them without warning, and Verizon recently notified customers that all discounts will be removed starting September 1.

The move appears linked to Verizon's push toward its newer myPlan subscriptions, launched in April. MyPlan offers a three-year price lock, though taxes and fees are excluded, and has become the company's centerpiece as older plans face price hikes, fewer perks, and higher fees.

Customers are also seeing added costs elsewhere: device activation has risen from $35 to $40, tablet data plans are going up, and administrative and regulatory charges may follow.

While the changes have frustrated many, Verizon leadership has made clear it is prioritizing profitability over customer growth. CEO Hans Vestberg recently said the company would remain financially disciplined and focus only on what it considers "high-quality customers".

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
