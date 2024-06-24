Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Verizon is the only US carrier to offer an end-to-end smartphone management solution

Verizonannounced that it’s the first carrier in the United States to offer its business customers a complete end-to-end smartphone management solution. Provided by the carrier’s business arm, Verizon Business, the new solution aims to streamline the entire process of purchasing and setting up new a smartphone.

Ultimately, what Verizon’s business customers will get for “one predictable monthly price” is peace of mind not just for those owning businesses, but also for their IT teams.

As IT departments are being tasked with digital transformation within their organizations, from the incorporation of GenAI to strengthening cybersecurity defenses, Verizon Business Complete enables these teams to offload smartphone management and administration and focus instead on higher-order opportunities.


– Iris Meijer, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, Verizon Business, June 2024

So, what exactly business customers are getting when agreeing to pay for Verizon’s end-to-end smartphone management solution? The answer is pretty simple, yet impressive at the same time.

Verizon Business Complete will handle includes shipping, setup, replacement, and recycling. Additionally, businesses will be getting smartphones, the unlimited wireless plan, as well as 24/7 support for employees.

  • Shipping: Welcome kit and smartphone is shipped to customer’s employees (each includes additional accessories as part of the package).
  • Setup: Verizon provides the customer’s employees with setup assistance.
  • Management: Verizon Business Complete includes Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM) that enables IT administrators to manage, track and control the mobile devices and mobile applications connecting to their networks, prioritizing security.
  • Repair & replacement: Optional insurance coverage includes loss, theft, and damage. Includes device replacement (as fast as same day based on location and inventory) and unlimited cracked screen repairs.
  • Upgrade & recycling: Upgrades are available every 24 months. Verizon handles the retrieval and recycling of outgoing devices.

Business customers interested in Verizon Business Complete can simply click to accept a month-to-month agreement at the time of ordering. Verizon also offers business customers the option to add or remove as many phones as required based on their needs.

Last but not least, Verizon revealed that pricing plans are based on the smartphone models requested, so prices could vary wildly.
