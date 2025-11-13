Verizon and AT&T go after T-Mobile big time, but they're still a full year behind on this front
Satellites: 2026 is the year of the big rivalry!
Satellite direct-to-device (D2D) is coming fast, and it won't be just T-Mobile offering such services. AT&T and Verizon are preparing to launch their own D2D solutions, aiming to provide direct satellite connectivity to smartphones without the need for specialized hardware.
There's a report detailing the next steps AST SpaceMobile is expected to take in regard to the direct-to-cell capabilities, which dozens of mobile operators – including Verizon and AT&T – await with great anticipation.
The way things are going, AST SpaceMobile could deliver "intermittent nationwide" service in some markets in 2026 with "continuous" service planned for later in 2026. More satellites are expected to be launched, according to CEO Abel Avellan.
Five next-generation launches are scheduled by early 2026, starting from India, with the rest from Cape Canaveral via SpaceX and Blue Origin. New Glenn can carry up to eight satellites per flight, while Falcon 9 can carry three. AST has also increased production to six satellites per month, describing them as the largest ever launched into low Earth orbit.
AST SpaceMobile has faced delays and questions from analysts about its tighter launch schedule, but CEO Avellan expressed strong confidence in the campaign. The company has built 19 satellites so far and expects to reach 40 by the end of March 2026, aligning with its committed launches.
Last month, AST secured commercial deals with Verizon in the US and stc in Saudi Arabia, and it plans a sovereign satellite service in Europe via its SatCo joint venture with Vodafone.
For reference, Verizon's agreement builds on its $100 million investment in AST SpaceMobile and sets the stage for service launches in 2026.
Back in July, when T-Mobile officially rolled out T-Satellite, the company didn't just promote its new satellite service – it also took an opportunity to mock its competitors.
Verizon was the main target, with T-Mobile pointing out that the carrier has fewer than 10 satellites, compared with T-Mobile's 650+. The company jokes that Verizon customers will have to wave their phones in the air “like a magic wand” to get a signal and highlights that many devices may not even be compatible with Verizon's limited satellite network.
As funny as those remarks were, in 2026 T-Mobile will have to offer something extra on top of the current service. Being a pioneer is great and all, but that alone isn't an argument for people to stick with you.
Also, we're talking about a relatively niche service here: Verizon and T-Mobile may be late to the party, but that's not a serious drawback. Nowadays, 4G and 5G coverage is so strong that rarely one steps in a dead zone.
But it's certainly nice to have more players competing on the satellite front. Direct-to-cell service is the type you only realize you truly need in a critical moment – and it could even be life-saving.
They rely on AST SpaceMobile and its satellites and even if they launch their own services in mid-2026, this is still a full year behind the T-Satellite service launched by T-Mobile in summer 2025 after months of beta testing.
The AST SpaceMobile plan
Image by PhoneArena
There's a report detailing the next steps AST SpaceMobile is expected to take in regard to the direct-to-cell capabilities, which dozens of mobile operators – including Verizon and AT&T – await with great anticipation.
The way things are going, AST SpaceMobile could deliver "intermittent nationwide" service in some markets in 2026 with "continuous" service planned for later in 2026. More satellites are expected to be launched, according to CEO Abel Avellan.
AST plans to begin limited satellite coverage with an initial 25 BlueBird satellites (5 first-generation and 20 second-gen) enough to start trials and generate cash for further launches. The company aims to have 45 to 60 satellites in orbit by the end of 2026, enabling continuous service across the US, Europe, Japan, and other key markets, with a long-term goal of 90 satellites for full global coverage.
Five next-generation launches are scheduled by early 2026, starting from India, with the rest from Cape Canaveral via SpaceX and Blue Origin. New Glenn can carry up to eight satellites per flight, while Falcon 9 can carry three. AST has also increased production to six satellites per month, describing them as the largest ever launched into low Earth orbit.
Not an easy ride
Image by PhoneArena
AST SpaceMobile has faced delays and questions from analysts about its tighter launch schedule, but CEO Avellan expressed strong confidence in the campaign. The company has built 19 satellites so far and expects to reach 40 by the end of March 2026, aligning with its committed launches.
Last month, AST secured commercial deals with Verizon in the US and stc in Saudi Arabia, and it plans a sovereign satellite service in Europe via its SatCo joint venture with Vodafone.
For reference, Verizon's agreement builds on its $100 million investment in AST SpaceMobile and sets the stage for service launches in 2026.
T-Mobile needs to step up
Image by T-Mobile
Back in July, when T-Mobile officially rolled out T-Satellite, the company didn't just promote its new satellite service – it also took an opportunity to mock its competitors.
Recommended For You
AT&T wasn't spared either. T-Mobile said that its satellite service is still in testing with no timeline for rollout, leaving users "searching the skies for signs of life".
As funny as those remarks were, in 2026 T-Mobile will have to offer something extra on top of the current service. Being a pioneer is great and all, but that alone isn't an argument for people to stick with you.
Also, we're talking about a relatively niche service here: Verizon and T-Mobile may be late to the party, but that's not a serious drawback. Nowadays, 4G and 5G coverage is so strong that rarely one steps in a dead zone.
But it's certainly nice to have more players competing on the satellite front. Direct-to-cell service is the type you only realize you truly need in a critical moment – and it could even be life-saving.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: