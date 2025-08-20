T-Mobile announces Pixel 10 deals, US Mobile says it has the lowest Pixel 10 prices

US Mobile is celebrating Super Week, which it calls its first year anniversary of becoming a "Super Carrier," allowing subscribers to switch among the big three major networks on one plan. To celebrate, US Mobile is announcing what it calls the lowest pricing in the market.





Pixel 10 is priced at $529 or $499 with an annual Unlimited plan. Moving up the ladder, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, which US Mobile has priced at $819 or $789 with an annual Unlimited plan. The new phones will be shipped starting on August 28th. Theis priced at $529 or $499 with an annual Unlimited plan. Moving up the ladder, the Pixel 10 Pro is $699 or $669 with an annual Unlimited plan. At the very top is theXL, which US Mobile has priced at $819 or $789 with an annual Unlimited plan. The new phones will be shipped starting on August 28th.

Pre-order your new Pixel 10 phone





Within the week, US Mobile's Super Week pricing on its plans will drop the cost of its Unlimited Premium plan to $35 per month or $299 for 12 months. Unlimited Starter will be available for $199 for the year.





Pixel 10 handset by visiting US Mobile's Super Week website by US Mobile says that the last time it had deals like this, the devices were sold out in minutes. You can pre-order your newhandset by visiting US Mobile's Super Week website by tapping on this link





Pixel 10 . You can receive a free Pixel 10 on T-Mobile , or take $800 off any Pixel 10 model, by adding a new line or by handing over an eligible trade-in on most plans, including Essentials. And get this. You can score a free Pixel 10 Pro (or $1,000 off) by trading-in an eligible phone on the Experience Beyond plan or the Business Unlimited Ultimate. The above offers will use 24 monthly bill credits. T-Mobile also announced some deals for the. You can receive a freeon, or take $800 off anymodel, by adding a new line or by handing over an eligible trade-in on most plans, including Essentials. And get this. You can score a free(or $1,000 off) by trading-in an eligible phone on the Experience Beyond plan or the Business Unlimited Ultimate. The above offers will use 24 monthly bill credits.

The new Pixels will be available via T-Mobile online and in stores starting on August 28th. That is also the date you can expect to see them at UScellular stores and online. New and existing UScellular customers will also get the following discounts on the new Pixel phones:





Get $300 off Pixel 10

Get $450 off Pixel 10 Pro

Get $450 off Pixel 10 Pro XL

T-Mobile 's complete Pixel 10 lineup is as follows:

The



The Pixel 10 Pro is available in Moonstone, Obsidian, and Porcelain with 128GB of storage for $41.67/month ($0 down; full retail price: $999.99) and 256GB in Obsidian for $45.84/month ($0 down; full retail price: $1099.99) over 24 months.



The Pixel 10 Pro XL is available in Moonstone and Obsidian with 256GB of storage for $50/month ($0 down; full retail price: $1199.99) and with 512GB of storage in Obsidian for $55/month ($0 down; full retail price: $1319.99) over 24 months. The Google Pixel 10 is available in Indigo and Obsidian with 128GB of storage for $33.34/month ($0 down; full retail price: $799.99) and with 256GB of storage in Obsidian for $37.50/month ($0 down; full retail price: $899.99) over 24 months.Theis available in Moonstone, Obsidian, and Porcelain with 128GB of storage for $41.67/month ($0 down; full retail price: $999.99) and 256GB in Obsidian for $45.84/month ($0 down; full retail price: $1099.99) over 24 months.TheXL is available in Moonstone and Obsidian with 256GB of storage for $50/month ($0 down; full retail price: $1199.99) and with 512GB of storage in Obsidian for $55/month ($0 down; full retail price: $1319.99) over 24 months.