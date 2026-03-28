Verizon gives unpaid federal workers a break

Verizon (1-800-922-0204) and ask to have their late fees waived and set up a payment plan. Unpaid federal workers, including Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees, who are financial victims of the partial government shutdown, are getting a break from Verizon . The carrier will waive late fees and will offer flexible payment arrangements to its customers who can show verification that they are employed by the federal government. Those who can deliver this verification to Verizon can call the company at 1-800-(1-800-922-0204) and ask to have their late fees waived and set up a payment plan.

Verizon is giving a break to verified federal workers who are currently not getting paid





DHS workers have been the hardest hit by the partial government shutdown, which started in February when a new funding bill failed to make it through Congress. As a result, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees have not yet been paid, leading many airport security personnel to stop working. This resulted in long delays at the airports, leaving travelers inconvenienced. TSA workers are supposed to get paid as soon as Monday thanks to an executive order signed by President Trump last week.









Recommended For You Thanks to the Big Beautiful Bill, those working for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the CBP (Customs and Border Protection) are getting paid. That Bill was passed last July. As a result, those working for those agencies won't qualify for the late fee waiver or the flexible payment plan.





Verizon has helped its customers during other times when something unusual was keeping subscribers from paying on time. For example, back in 2020 during the pandemic, Verizon , AT&T, has helped its customers during other times when something unusual was keeping subscribers from paying on time. For example, back in 2020 during the pandemic, T-Mobile , and Sprint signed the Keep Americans Connected Pledge . Wireless providers were asked to not cancel service to residential and small business customers unable to pay bills, and to suspend late fees that customers might owe. These firms also promised at the time to make their Wi-Fi hotspots available to anyone who needed them.

During the pandemic, Verizon gave its customers five weeks of free data





Additionally, during the pandemic, from March 25 through April 30, 2020, Verizon provided its small business postpaid and consumer customers with 15GB of free 4G LTE hotspot data. Its prepaid customers and small business postpaid metered customers had the 15GB of data added to their standalone or shared data plan. This data was used for smartphones, hotspots or other connected devices.





Among the federal agencies affected by the lack of funding for federal workers (besides the aforementioned Transportation Security Administration), are the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Secret Service, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).