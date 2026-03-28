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Verizon gives unpaid federal workers a break

With some federal agencies unfunded at the moment, Verizon is giving these unpaid employees a waiver on late fees and more.

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Verizon is giving a break to unpaid federal workers. | Image by PhoneArena
Unpaid federal workers, including Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees, who are financial victims of the partial government shutdown, are getting a break from Verizon. The carrier will waive late fees and will offer flexible payment arrangements to its customers who can show verification that they are employed by the federal government. Those who can deliver this verification to Verizon can call the company at 1-800-Verizon (1-800-922-0204) and ask to have their late fees waived and set up a payment plan.

Verizon is giving a break to verified federal workers who are currently not getting paid 


DHS workers have been the hardest hit by the partial government shutdown, which started in February when a new funding bill failed to make it through Congress. As a result, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees have not yet been paid, leading many airport security personnel to stop working. This resulted in long delays at the airports, leaving travelers inconvenienced. TSA workers are supposed to get paid as soon as Monday thanks to an executive order signed by President Trump last week.

Thanks to the Big Beautiful Bill, those working for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the CBP (Customs and Border Protection) are getting paid. That Bill was passed last July. As a result, those working for those agencies won't qualify for the late fee waiver or the flexible payment plan.

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Verizon&#039;s corporate headquarters in New York City. | Image by Verizon - Verizon gives unpaid federal workers a break
Verizon's corporate headquarters in New York City. | Image by Verizon

Verizon has helped its customers during other times when something unusual was keeping subscribers from paying on time. For example, back in 2020 during the pandemic, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint signed the Keep Americans Connected Pledge. Wireless providers were asked to not cancel service to residential and small business customers unable to pay bills, and to suspend late fees that customers might owe. These firms also promised at the time to make their Wi-Fi hotspots available to anyone who needed them.

During the pandemic, Verizon gave its customers five weeks of free data 


Additionally, during the pandemic, from March 25 through April 30, 2020, Verizon provided its small business postpaid and consumer customers with 15GB of free 4G LTE hotspot data. Its prepaid customers and small business postpaid metered customers had the 15GB of data added to their standalone or shared data plan. This data was used for smartphones, hotspots or other connected devices.

Among the federal agencies affected by the lack of funding for federal workers (besides the aforementioned Transportation Security Administration), are the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Secret Service, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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