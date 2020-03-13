T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Wireless service

Coronavirus effect: Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint waive cancellations and late fees

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Mar 13, 2020, 3:43 PM
The FCC today announced measures aimed at helping US users remain connected to wireless, broadband, and telephone networks amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. More precisely, the FCC has asked service providers to sign a Keep Americans Connected Pledge, and all major US carriers have already signed it. 

The Keep Americans Connected Pledge asks involved companies to not cancel service to residential and small business customers unable to pay bills; to suspend late fees that customers may incur; and to make their Wi-Fi hotspots available to anyone needing them. 

The pledge is valid for the next 60 days starting today, March 13, 2020.  

Besides Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint, other companies that have signed the Keep Americans Connected Pledge include:  US Cellular, TracFone Wireless, Google Fiber, Comcast, CenturyLink, Charter, Mediacom, Atlantic Broadband, and more. 

You can find FCC's announcement and the full list of pledge signers HERE (PDF file).

Recently declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, the coronavirus outbreak is disrupting life as we know it. In the US, large-scale gatherings and events are being prohibited and/or canceled. The CDC has a set of recommendations that should help curb the outbreak, including staying at home if you don't feel well. 

In times like these, it is important to stay connected via phone and/or internet no matter what. This is why we welcome the decision of the FCC and the cooperation of all signers of its pledge.

