Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Of all the things that tablets didn't need, this is the thing they didn't need the most. But it's genius.
Movies and series hit differently when viewed on a large screen. If you can't find anything interesting to watch at your local cinema, you end up with a home projector, if you're that passionate about movies.
That's why the 11-inch Ulefone Armor Pad 5 Ultra is the perfect way to catch up with John Carpenter's evergreens.
As you very well know, the latest craze in the industry are wasp-waisted handsets: that's how we got the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air.
Ironically, these are the companies' worst-selling models this year (but maybe Black Friday will change that?) – but Motorola has recently released the cool Edge 70 and Huawei could join the gang with its alleged Mate 70 Air. Huawei is rumored to pull off promising 30x zoom, battery with a capacity over 6,000 mAh and a 7-inch bright display on that one, by the way.
Key specs:
The Ulefone Armor Pad 5 Ultra is positioned as a rugged tablet that also functions as a built-in projector, aimed at users who work in the field or travel frequently. Instead of carrying a separate projector with cables and setup gear, the device can display content directly onto a wall or flat surface. It is intended for on-site presentations, travel use, and outdoor scenarios where a larger screen may be needed.
Keep in mind that you'll probably need a near pitch black night to enjoy movies on the run, since the projector provides only 200 lumens.
This thing even comes with a built-in handle, so you can grab it and go, then toss it in your backpack when you're done. Fire up the projector with one tap or a shortcut on the home screen, and it handles the focus and angle for you on its own. It can tweak the image up to 40 degrees and throw it upward so it can stay flat on a table and still hit the wall just right.
The $799 Armor Pad 5 Ultra comes with the Dimensity 7400X chip and a large 24,200mAh battery with fast charging. The device also includes dual LED and dual emergency lights, supporting low-light or outdoor use. Certified to IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H standards, the lineup is built to withstand dust, water exposure, drops, and harsh environments.
I must say, I'm impressed with the idea of having a projector in a tablet.
That's why the 11-inch Ulefone Armor Pad 5 Ultra is the perfect way to catch up with John Carpenter's evergreens.
Yeah, that's a tablet. But it has a built-in projector, and it's massive – and rugged.
But the trend is… slim devices!
Image by Ulefone
As you very well know, the latest craze in the industry are wasp-waisted handsets: that's how we got the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air.
Ironically, these are the companies' worst-selling models this year (but maybe Black Friday will change that?) – but Motorola has recently released the cool Edge 70 and Huawei could join the gang with its alleged Mate 70 Air. Huawei is rumored to pull off promising 30x zoom, battery with a capacity over 6,000 mAh and a 7-inch bright display on that one, by the way.
So: the Ulefone Armor Pad 5 Ultra will soon materialize. Like almost all Ulefone devices, it will be a rugged, hefty (and impressive) device.
- Built-in DLP projector with autofocus and ±40° auto-keystone
- MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset
- 24,200mAh battery with 120W charging
- IP68 / IP69K and MIL-STD-810H durability
- Android 14 with 5G support
The Ulefone Armor Pad 5 Ultra is positioned as a rugged tablet that also functions as a built-in projector, aimed at users who work in the field or travel frequently. Instead of carrying a separate projector with cables and setup gear, the device can display content directly onto a wall or flat surface. It is intended for on-site presentations, travel use, and outdoor scenarios where a larger screen may be needed.
Keep in mind that you'll probably need a near pitch black night to enjoy movies on the run, since the projector provides only 200 lumens.
This thing even comes with a built-in handle, so you can grab it and go, then toss it in your backpack when you're done. Fire up the projector with one tap or a shortcut on the home screen, and it handles the focus and angle for you on its own. It can tweak the image up to 40 degrees and throw it upward so it can stay flat on a table and still hit the wall just right.
Recommended Stories
What else is in there?
This is an extremely exaggerated example, as the projector surely isn't that bright. But you get the point. | Image by Ulefone
The $799 Armor Pad 5 Ultra comes with the Dimensity 7400X chip and a large 24,200mAh battery with fast charging. The device also includes dual LED and dual emergency lights, supporting low-light or outdoor use. Certified to IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H standards, the lineup is built to withstand dust, water exposure, drops, and harsh environments.
Ulefone plans to make both models available globally starting November 11 through AliExpress, Amazon, and the company's online store. A limited early pricing offer is expected – so check it out if you're interested.
I must say, I'm impressed with the idea of having a projector in a tablet.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: