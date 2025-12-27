Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

TSMC’s facilities hit by earthquake at Hsinchu science park in Taiwan

TSMC's facilities in Hsinchu science park in Taiwan have had to be evacuated after a strong earthquake jolted the island.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Processors
TSMC logo
Chip manufacturer TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) saw some of its facilities hit by an earthquake on December 27, 2025. The facilities are based in the Hsinchu science park in Taiwan, and the earthquake was strong enough for them to require evacuation.

TSMC facilities hit by an earthquake


In a very brief statement, TSMC confirmed that its facilities at Hsinchu science park, Taiwan, had been hit by an earthquake. The earthquake hit around 20 miles (32 kilometers) off of the coast of Yilan, and had a depth of around 45 miles (73 kilometers), and a magnitude of around 7 on the Richter scale.

Recommended For You

Taiwan experienced the earthquake at around 11 PM, local time. The quake was strong enough to collapse some ceilings, according to reports. Relatively speaking, TSMC’s facilities likely got off easy.

Evacuations and safety procedures in play




According to TSMC’s statement, personnel had to be evacuated from the premises. In addition, other safety measures are being carried out, including conducting headcount checks of the evacuated personnel.

TSMC has said that safety systems at all of its facilities are operating normally. However, TSMC has not mentioned if any structural damage has occurred at its facilities, and if its personnel will be returning to work immediately.

Recommended For You

Should TSMC personnel be given some time off?
Yes, this can be a terrifying experience for some
33.33%
There is no rest to be had in the tech industry
19.05%
Who am I to decide
47.62%
21 Votes


A relatively minor hindrance


Fortunately, initial reports make it seem like the earthquake has not affected TSMC’s personnel and facilities too heavily. I do think that the employees should probably be given a few days off, while crews conduct safety inspections across the sites. If some ceilings have collapsed in other areas, then ruling out structural damage too quickly could be fatal.

But once the inspections come back all green, I suspect that TSMC’s personnel will be returning to work immediately. The company is facing competition the likes of which it hasn’t had to contend with for many years. Samsung just announced its self-made 2 nm Exynos 2600, and orders are flying in for its foundry.

Furthermore, the entire tech industry is undergoing a severe spike in demand for various types of chips due to massive AI data centers popping up all over the place. This is an opportunity for chip manufacturers to strike gold, and TSMC isn’t going to let one earthquake slow its operations down.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
T-Mobile is changing how it caps 5G usage for certain users
T-Mobile is changing how it caps 5G usage for certain users
Samsung confirms a Galaxy S26 Ultra camera bug and rushes out a fix
Samsung confirms a Galaxy S26 Ultra camera bug and rushes out a fix
The Galaxy Z Wide Fold's screen ratio just leaked in new images, and it's no accident
The Galaxy Z Wide Fold's screen ratio just leaked in new images, and it's no accident

Latest News

Android and iPhone users warned by FBI that certain apps are a security risk
Android and iPhone users warned by FBI that certain apps are a security risk
Samsung is selling every Galaxy Tab S11 model at an outstanding $150 discount all of a sudden
Samsung is selling every Galaxy Tab S11 model at an outstanding $150 discount all of a sudden
Premium-looking Garmin Venu 3S gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Premium-looking Garmin Venu 3S gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Insider calls rumored sabotage by Apple “nonsense”
Insider calls rumored sabotage by Apple “nonsense”
Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill
Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless