Total Wireless just gave prepaid users something they usually don’t get

The more budget-friendly iPhone 16e is one of the first available options to get through the new Edge program. | Image credit – PhoneArena





Why this matters

Would phone financing make prepaid plans more appealing to you? Yes, that’s exactly what prepaid was missing. 50% Maybe, but the phone selection still matters. 20% Not really, prepaid should stay simple. 10% No, I prefer buying phones outright. 20% Vote 10 Votes

Where it still falls short







