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Total Wireless just gave prepaid users something they usually don’t get

A new financing program makes phone upgrades easier without switching plans.

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Verizon Wireless service Total Wireless
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Total Wireless is rolling out a new way to buy a phone, and this one is built specifically with prepaid users in mind.

A financing option made for prepaid customers


The Verizon-backed prepaid carrier has officially introduced Total Wireless Edge, a new device financing program powered by Glow Services Corp. The goal here is simple: make it easier for prepaid customers to afford a new phone without jumping through the usual hoops.

With Edge, eligible customers can get popular devices priced up to $600 with $0 down. For well-qualified users, that can also mean 0% APR and even $0 monthly payments, thanks to promotional bill credits. And it’s not limited only to people with near-perfect credit either.

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Total Wireless Edge is designed to open the door to flexible financing for a broader group of customers. Depending on eligibility, some users can land device payments as low as $0 per month, paired with Total Wireless’ best-value rate plans.

On top of that, Edge customers also get access to Total Care, which brings faster support and dedicated service teams focused specifically on Edge-related needs.

All Total Wireless customers – new or existing – can check their eligibility for Edge offers, and the application process happens directly in stores, keeping things straightforward.

For years, prepaid customers have had the short end of the stick: low approval odds, expensive financing, and very limited access to newer devices. Total Wireless is trying to flip that script. With Edge, the idea is that the longer you stay and the more consistently you pay, the more you can save on today’s most popular phones.

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Qualifying Edge customers can score the new iPhone 16e with $0 down and potentially $0 per month after promotional credits. Even better, existing customers with a solid payment history can qualify regardless of credit score.

The more budget-friendly iPhone 16e is one of the first available options to get through the new Edge program. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Our customers shouldn’t have to choose between affordable service and in-demand devices. Through our partnership with Glow Services Corp, Total Wireless Edge is so much more than traditional financing. It’s designed to reward loyalty, build credit confidence, and open access to high-end technology for prepaid customers who’ve historically been left out of programs like these. By rewarding loyalty and offering flexible approval options with no down payment required, Total Wireless Edge makes it easier than ever for prepaid customers to get premium devices without breaking the bank.
– Mike Sarcone, VP of Commercial Growth at Verizon Value, December 2025

Why this matters


This is a big win for people who choose prepaid specifically to keep costs under control. Going prepaid shouldn’t mean you are locked out of installment plans entirely, and Edge finally gives Total Wireless users another option.

It also helps Total Wireless stay competitive. Other carriers like Mint Mobile, US Mobile, and Google Fi already offer some form of device financing, and this move helps close that gap.

Would phone financing make prepaid plans more appealing to you?
Yes, that’s exactly what prepaid was missing.
50%
Maybe, but the phone selection still matters.
20%
Not really, prepaid should stay simple.
10%
No, I prefer buying phones outright.
20%
10 Votes

Where it still falls short


That said, I think there’s one downside. Edge doesn’t really open the door to the absolute top-tier phones from Apple, Samsung, or Google. The focus still leans heavily toward midrange phones, even if Total Wireless frames it as access to premium tech.

Still, if you are on a budget and want a more flexible way to upgrade, this is worth a look. Total Wireless is also running holiday deals that make upgrading even easier, and if you are shopping around, it’s a good idea to compare how prepaid and postpaid carriers stack up before making a move.


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Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

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