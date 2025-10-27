Threads has a new idea for your "unfiltered" thoughts





Threads, but fleeting



Meta just announced a new feature for Threads: "ghost posts." Think of them exactly like Instagram Stories, but for your Threads feed. According to Meta’s announcement, you can create one by hitting a new ghost icon, and whatever you post will automatically archive itself after 24 hours.



The whole idea is to let you share "spontaneous thoughts" and "fresh takes" without worrying about them living on your profile forever. But here’s the key difference: all replies to a ghost post go straight to your messaging inbox, not as public replies. On top of that, only you can see who liked or replied to it. Meta just announced a new feature for Threads: "ghost posts." Think of them exactly like Instagram Stories, but for your Threads feed. According to Meta’s announcement, you can create one by hitting a new ghost icon, and whatever you post will automatically archive itself after 24 hours.The whole idea is to let you share "spontaneous thoughts" and "fresh takes" without worrying about them living on your profile forever. But here’s the key difference: all replies to a ghost post go straight to your messaging inbox, not as public replies. On top of that, only you can see who liked or replied to it.





Where have I seen this before?



This is Meta once again borrowing a concept from Snapchat that it already perfected on Instagram. The "Stories" format is one of the most successful features in social media, and Meta is clearly trying to see if that same magic can work on its text-based platform. It’s a direct shot at making Threads feel less permanent and more like a space for fleeting, casual thoughts—a vibe that Twitter (Now "X") once dominated.



Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The problem? Threads is already pretty casual. The "replies go to DMs" part is the real story here. It’s less about starting a public conversation and more about broadcasting a feeling and getting private feedback. It’s competing with, well, Instagram Stories. It feels like Meta is just throwing features at the wall to see what makes Threads feel distinct from both X (formerly Twitter) and its own sister app, Instagram. This is Meta once again borrowing a concept from Snapchat that it already perfected on Instagram. The "Stories" format is one of the most successful features in social media, and Meta is clearly trying to see if that same magic can work on its text-based platform. It’s a direct shot at making Threads feel less permanent and more like a space for fleeting, casual thoughts—a vibe that Twitter (Now "X") once dominated.The problem? Threads is already pretty casual. The "replies go to DMs" part is the real story here. It’s less about starting a public conversation and more about broadcasting a feeling and getting private feedback. It’s competing with, well, Instagram Stories. It feels like Meta is just throwing features at the wall to see what makes Threads feel distinct from both X (formerly Twitter) and its own sister app, Instagram.



Are you curious to try "Ghost posts" on Threads? Sure, I like to try out new features. Not really. Sure, I like to try out new features. 60% Not really. 40%





Who is this for?



The main appeal of Threads, for me, is its simplicity as a public, text-first conversation space. "Ghost posts" actively pull that conversation out of the public square and into your DMs.



If I want to post an ephemeral update with private replies, I'll just use an Instagram Story. Why clutter Threads with the same thing? It blurs the line between the apps, and I’m not sure it solves a real problem for users.





It feels like Meta is just trying to make Threads "more Instagram-y" instead of letting it be its own thing. I’ll certainly give it a try, but I’m skeptical this is the feature Threads users were actually asking for.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Threads is getting its own version of disappearing posts, called "ghost posts." It’s Meta’s latest attempt to make you share more unfiltered thoughts by making them vanish after 24 hours.