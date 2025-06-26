Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Threads is stepping out of Instagram’s shadow with a new way for users to control what they see

Users can now filter out certain words and even choose when those filters expire

0comments
Image of Android phone with Threads app
Threads is now giving users more control over the content they see, thanks to a new update to its Hidden Words feature. Announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, this change separates Threads' content filters from those on Instagram, allowing for more personalized settings that don’t affect the main app.

Hidden Words is a tool that helps users filter out specific words, phrases, or emojis across feeds, replies, profiles, and search results. Until now, Threads relied on the same filters users had set up on Instagram. With the new update, Threads gets its own version of Hidden Words, designed to work independently.

The feature has also been improved with a few new options. First, users can now create custom filters in batches. That means it’s possible to block several words or emojis all at once, instead of adding them one by one. This can be useful for those who want to manage their feed more efficiently.


Second, Threads now lets you set expiration dates for these filters. If there’s a topic you only want to avoid for a short time, like spoilers for a show or news event, you can set the filter to disappear after up to 30 days. This way, users can take a break from certain topics without removing the filter manually later on.

According to Meta, these updates are part of an ongoing effort to add more user-requested tools to the platform. Many people have asked for more ways to control what appears in their feed without needing to block or mute accounts entirely. Giving Threads its own version of Hidden Words is a step in that direction.

The change also reflects how Threads is growing as a standalone platform, rather than just being tied to Instagram. While both apps are still linked through user profiles, Threads is starting to get its own set of features designed to support conversation and discovery.

For now, this update helps users filter out unwanted content in a way that feels more flexible and easier to manage. As Threads continues to expand, we expect more platform-specific features like this one to arrive, giving users better control over their experience without needing to adjust settings on Instagram.

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
