This year’s best AR glasses are now available at your favorite retailer, with a sweet discount to boot!

Using the Xreal One Pro AR glasses to watch a movie
The Xreal One Pro launched earlier this year, immediately being pre-ordered by thousands of XR (Extended Reality) fans like you. Now, the glasses are hitting the shelves at both Amazon, and Best Buy, and Xreal is throwing in a super sweet discount if you buy a bundle.

The bundle in question consists of both the Xreal One Pro AR glasses, as well as the Xreal Beam Pro: the company’s own smartphone-like gadget for the best Augmented Reality experience. If you get the bundle from either Xreal’s own site, or from Amazon, you’re entitled to a $50 discount.

Have you ever used Xreal's products?

Vote View Result


The Xreal One Pro, due to the overwhelming demand, ran out of stock over at the company’s own website as well. Now they’re back, and you can get them from the other two aforementioned platforms as well, if you want to.

The Xreal One Pro, especially when coupled with the Beam Pro, make for an incredible VR experience. Add the Xreal Eye, and you’ve got glasses that can keep virtual elements “anchored” in 3D space, and give headsets like the Meta Quest 3 and the Apple Vision Pro a run for their money.

I’d recommend the One Pro if you want to just kick back and watch a movie on a 171-inch virtual display anchored above your bed, though you can do so much more with them as well.



The bundle promo is running for a very limited time: it has been activated today, and will end on September 1. This promo is also available only on Xreal’s own site, and Amazon. You can not receive the $50 discount on Best Buy.

With the promotion, the bundle costs $799 instead of $849, and is available for U.S. customers. So, if this sounds like something that’s made for you, you can get the discounted bundle from Xreal and Amazon until September 1.

If you’re curious about whether these glasses will be a good fit for you, our Xreal One Pro review might be able to help you make up your mind.

