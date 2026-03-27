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This Verizon subscriber might be forced to switch to a costlier plan after getting random roaming activations

Do you get the "Welcome to Mexico" message while sitting in your living room, too?

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This isn't fun, it's uncomfortable. | Image by PhoneArena
Imagine this: you're sitting in your living room in the US and all of a sudden, you get the "Welcome to Mexico" message. Your house hasn't moved an inch closer to Mexico, you're still in the US.

Not fun. This is what's been happening to a Verizon subscriber and the telco says there's nothing to do, as laid out in this Reddit thread.

The easiest solution might be for the subscriber to switch to an unlimited plan, but that means they'll have to pay more money. Yeah, not fun at all.

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Near the border




According to the person behind the ShelterNo7784 Reddit account, their phone switches to a Mexican cell tower out of the blue – and while sitting in the living room – because they happen to live near the southern border.

The OP (original poster) says they've talked to Verizon a couple of times and they suggested a reboot of the phone in order not to get charged for roaming. To me, this is absolutely out of the question. Nobody has time for – or shouldn't be forced to – a phone reboot every time a connection to a Mexican cell tower is being established.

The author says they have turned off roaming from their device, but there's no way to delete the Travel Plan feature from their Verizon account since they don't have it. They say the only available options are to "either get a more expensive plan with international calling" or to "turn cellular off at home and use Wi-Fi".

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Of course, neither of these seems reasonable. If they get the cheapest unlimited plan (that includes Mexico and Canada), they'd be paying the same price, but they'd lose hotspot capability.

"I think they just want me to pay more to get Mexico and Canada coverage", the author says.

What would you do in that situation?
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It's happening in Detroit, too


This isn't a phenomenon that's not exclusive to the southern border. Another user (in the same Reddit thread) says they live in Detroit, less than half a mile from Windsor, Ontario. They say that when they park in front of their residence building, they're on Verizon. But "the moment I get to my condo 25 floors up, and I face directly towards Windsor, I get a message welcoming me to Canada".

They're "in" Canada when they're in the living and dining rooms and the kitchen. But in the end corner bedrooms (which are facing into Detroit), the network does "bounce back onto Verizon" cell towers. "I've learned to live with it since they don't charge anything extra, and I just keep Wi-Fi calling on at home so I don't lose calls while I'm switching country towers", they say.

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Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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