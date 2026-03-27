This Verizon subscriber might be forced to switch to a costlier plan after getting random roaming activations

ShelterNo7784

Verizon

Verizon

What would you do in that situation? I'd move to a costlier plan. I'd try to escalate it to the FCC. I'd move away from the border. I'll just reboot my phone every time I need to. Vote 0 Votes

It's happening in Detroit, too

Verizon

Verizon

This isn't a phenomenon that's not exclusive to the southern border. Another user (in the same Reddit thread) says they live in Detroit, less than half a mile from Windsor, Ontario. They say that when they park in front of their residence building, they're on. But "the moment I get to my condo 25 floors up, and I face directly towards Windsor, I get a message welcoming me to Canada".They're "in" Canada when they're in the living and dining rooms and the kitchen. But in the end corner bedrooms (which are facing into Detroit), the network does "bounce back onto" cell towers. "I've learned to live with it since they don't charge anything extra, and I just keep Wi-Fi calling on at home so I don't lose calls while I'm switching country towers", they say.