This small brand could mess up Apple’s 2027 plans
Nothing is rumored to launch a brand-new product early next year.
0comments
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro launched recently. | Image by PhoneArena
It’s been a few years since Meta found a surprising success with the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, and they are still without major competitors. We’ve already heard murmurs about several companies joining the AI glasses space, and a new rumor suggests that things are about to get very heated.
Nothing could launch its first smart glasses in the first half of 2027, according to a Bloomberg report. The device may feature a camera, microphones, and speakers, and it will rely on a connected smartphone to handle the AI processing.
While there are no signs that Nothing will follow Meta and Samsung’s path and collaborate with a major fashion brand, its glasses are likely to have a distinct design. The company will reportedly stick to the design ideas of its smartphones, which are known for their transparent backs and LEDs.
The new device comes after Nothing CEO Carl Pei changed his opinion about launching smart glasses. His new idea is that the company should focus on a multidevice strategy.
Nothing will likely face stiff competition with its AI glasses. Meta just launched a new version of the Ray-Ban glasses, which is aimed at people who wear prescription glasses. Samsung and Google are also expected to launch similar devices this year.
Apple is reportedly working on several AI-powered devices, including new AirPods, a pendant, and smart glasses without a display. Those should launch before the 2028 release of its more advanced AR smart glasses.
With every tech company wishing to put glasses with cameras, microphones, and AI on everyone’s face, we’re about to face some new problems in the physical world. I don’t think people will feel comfortable with the idea of being filmed by strangers without warning, even though doing the filming yourself could be fun.
Nothing may launch AI glasses
Nothing could launch its first smart glasses in the first half of 2027, according to a Bloomberg report. The device may feature a camera, microphones, and speakers, and it will rely on a connected smartphone to handle the AI processing.
Recommended For You
According to that description, the Nothing smart glasses won’t feature any display technology. That would put them in the same category as the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, not the Meta Ray-Ban Display model.
Distinct design
The Phone (3) has the distinctive Nothing design. | Image by PhoneArena
While there are no signs that Nothing will follow Meta and Samsung’s path and collaborate with a major fashion brand, its glasses are likely to have a distinct design. The company will reportedly stick to the design ideas of its smartphones, which are known for their transparent backs and LEDs.
The new device comes after Nothing CEO Carl Pei changed his opinion about launching smart glasses. His new idea is that the company should focus on a multidevice strategy.
Recommended For You
Part of this strategy is another new product, which is expected to launch before the end of the year. That would be a new pair of earbuds, which may have unspecified AI-focused features.
Strong competition
Nothing will likely face stiff competition with its AI glasses. Meta just launched a new version of the Ray-Ban glasses, which is aimed at people who wear prescription glasses. Samsung and Google are also expected to launch similar devices this year.
What do you think about smart glasses?
Apple is reportedly working on several AI-powered devices, including new AirPods, a pendant, and smart glasses without a display. Those should launch before the 2028 release of its more advanced AR smart glasses.
Wholly new challenges
With every tech company wishing to put glasses with cameras, microphones, and AI on everyone’s face, we’re about to face some new problems in the physical world. I don’t think people will feel comfortable with the idea of being filmed by strangers without warning, even though doing the filming yourself could be fun.
Nothing won’t solve that issue on its own, but if its first AI glasses look nice and come at a good price, it could win over its users. Everyone else will have to either accept the new reality or stay extra vigilant about who’s wearing what type of glasses.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: