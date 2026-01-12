This phone maker promises enhanced satellite connectivity, fancy cooling and funky gaming accessories
Infinix teased all of this – and more – at CES 2026.
1comment
The Infinix GT 30 for reference. | Image by Infinix
The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) is now over, and all eyes are on the new technologies unveiled, including Infinix's satellite-connected phones and innovative cooling solutions.
It's not too often that we talk about Infinix – and that's mainly when we talk about gaming-dedicated devices like the excellent Infinix GT 30 – but forums like CES (and the upcoming MWC) present Infinix with an opportunity to show off some really cool stuff for the future.
Recommended For You
This time around, Infinix revealed a range of new technologies set to appear in its upcoming smartphone lineups, highlighting innovations in satellite connectivity, cooling systems, and modular accessories.
Staying in touch in the great outdoors!
Image by Pixabay, Pexels
First up, Infinix showed off its new satellite feature, called Infinix Satellite Communication, which the company says will reach almost two-thirds of the planet. It should let you make calls and send messages at 4kbps, even when there's no cell signal. The system works smoothly with existing networks, so you don't need extra sign-ups, the company claims, and it can switch between cellular and satellite automatically.
Recommended For You
Keeping things cool
In addition to connectivity, Infinix showcased new cooling technology. Its HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture uses "Dual-Piezoelectric-Ceramic Single-Pump Technology" to circulate air without traditional fan blades.
The system mixes liquid and air cooling by pumping fluorinated liquid at up to 6.5ml per minute, which Infinix says makes it twice as effective as regular liquid cooling. It's built to cover all the main heat spots on the motherboard, keeping the phone running smoothly even during heavy gaming sessions.
Something for the gamers
The company also teased a wireless gaming controller (which can hold a smartphone in the center or function as a standalone peripheral). The controller features a pressure-sensitive touchpad, wireless magnetic triggers, and micro switches.
Finally, the company revealed its AI ModuVerse accessory ecosystem, consisting of five modular attachments. Mic Modu offers professional-quality audio with noise reduction, SportsCam Modu stabilizes video recording, and other upcoming modules include Meeting Modu, StackPower Modu, and VlogCam Modu, each designed to expand functionality for specific tasks (the monikers give away what these will do).
What are you most excited about?
The satellite connectivity.
38.1%
The new cooling system.
52.38%
The gaming stuff.
9.52%
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: