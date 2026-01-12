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This phone maker promises enhanced satellite connectivity, fancy cooling and funky gaming accessories

Infinix teased all of this – and more – at CES 2026.

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A gaming phone made by Infinix.
The Infinix GT 30 for reference. | Image by Infinix

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) is now over, and all eyes are on the new technologies unveiled, including Infinix's satellite-connected phones and innovative cooling solutions.

It's not too often that we talk about Infinix – and that's mainly when we talk about gaming-dedicated devices like the excellent Infinix GT 30 – but forums like CES (and the upcoming MWC) present Infinix with an opportunity to show off some really cool stuff for the future.

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This time around, Infinix revealed a range of new technologies set to appear in its upcoming smartphone lineups, highlighting innovations in satellite connectivity, cooling systems, and modular accessories.

Staying in touch in the great outdoors!




First up, Infinix showed off its new satellite feature, called Infinix Satellite Communication, which the company says will reach almost two-thirds of the planet. It should let you make calls and send messages at 4kbps, even when there's no cell signal. The system works smoothly with existing networks, so you don't need extra sign-ups, the company claims, and it can switch between cellular and satellite automatically.

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The Infinix Note 60 series will be the first phones to get this feature. Infinix also plans to roll the tech into future 6G networks and use it for AR and real-time environmental AI stuff.

Keeping things cool


In addition to connectivity, Infinix showcased new cooling technology. Its HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture uses "Dual-Piezoelectric-Ceramic Single-Pump Technology" to circulate air without traditional fan blades.

The system mixes liquid and air cooling by pumping fluorinated liquid at up to 6.5ml per minute, which Infinix says makes it twice as effective as regular liquid cooling. It's built to cover all the main heat spots on the motherboard, keeping the phone running smoothly even during heavy gaming sessions.

Something for the gamers


The company also teased a wireless gaming controller (which can hold a smartphone in the center or function as a standalone peripheral). The controller features a pressure-sensitive touchpad, wireless magnetic triggers, and micro switches.

Finally, the company revealed its AI ModuVerse accessory ecosystem, consisting of five modular attachments. Mic Modu offers professional-quality audio with noise reduction, SportsCam Modu stabilizes video recording, and other upcoming modules include Meeting Modu, StackPower Modu, and VlogCam Modu, each designed to expand functionality for specific tasks (the monikers give away what these will do).

What are you most excited about?
The satellite connectivity.
38.1%
The new cooling system.
52.38%
The gaming stuff.
9.52%
21 Votes

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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