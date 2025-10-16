Not just a gaming phone: Infinix GT 30 is immersive in every way
The Infinix GT 30 punches above its class with gaming triggers, a cool style, and 144 Hz screen
There is one thing that is certain when picking up a “gaming” smartphone — this thing is built for performance first. And just by looking at the Infinix GT 30, its gaming triggers, and its metal-accented aesthetics, you already know it aspires to deliver in performance.
The jewel at the center of the Infinix GT 30 experience is the 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a refresh rate that can go up to 144Hz. And it has a 240Hz touch sampling rate — demanding gamers will enjoy the snappy response and animations.
The display is there to be seen — it can hit 4,500 nits peak brightness or 1,600 nits HBM brightness. And all of this enclosed in super-thin bezels — the screen-to-body ratio here is 93.7%.
The right frame of the device also houses exclusive capacitive dual shoulder triggers, a feature that you can’t find in this segment. Can’t have a gaming phone without buttons that make gaming actually enjoyable on the phone! They are called GT Trigger and can be mapped and customized on a per-game basis, so you can quick-scope and take down your target like a pro or swap gear mid-battle to increase your chances of dominating an encounter. This way, you can always optimize your control experience, immersing yourself in your favorite game until you lose track of time and realize it’s already time to go to bed.
Even better — the GT Trigger can be used as shortcuts for the interface, like to quickly record videos or open your go-to social apps, so they aren’t useful just to gamers.
Infinix has the Folax AI assistant. Call it up with a hold of the power button and ask it anything — it will provide information in conversational style. Or, take it further and ask it to help plan your day based on the information you give it (Folax can also read your screen on request).
You can transform a picture of a document into an actual document, thanks to AI text recognition, and there’s even AI privacy masking, which will automatically make sure any sensitive information is masked when you are sharing data.
The on-board AI assistant can summarize long articles for you, or actual calls just the same. You can use it for image generation or enjoy a fresh background with wallpaper generation. Image editing tools like an eraser or image expander with AI are also present here.
The Infinix GT 30 has a 64MP SONY main camera for high-detailed photography and an 8MP ultra-wide camera for epic hero shots or landscapes. The main camera offers up to 2X lossless zoom. On the front, there’s a 13 MP selfie camera. It offers multiple modes — from AI-enhanced auto mode to Super Night, Super Macro, and even Dual Video, which records with both the front and rear cameras at the same time for some reaction videos.
The dual speakers deliver a meaty tone, whether you are playing a game, listening to a podcast, or enjoying some music.
And all of that is brought together by XOS 15 — a smooth UI built on top of Android 15, that comes with smooth animations and modern themes, enhanced gaming customization and assistance, plus the Folax AI. The Infinix GT 30 is set to receive two major OS updates and three years of security patches post-release.
So, even if the Infinix GT 30 has the features that are meant to make gaming more enjoyable on a smartphone — it’s more than just that. An all-rounder with smart AI tricks, useful apps, and fleshed-out camera toolkit.
Whether you are after some multimedia, need a smart device to assist you for actual work, or want to get into the latest FPS game that launched on the Play Store — the Infinix GT 30 can handle it.
For more information, visit Infinix here.
But the Infinix GT 30 is an all-rounder in disguise. Its big screen may be good for gaming, but is also excellent for binging your favorite shows and YouTube videos. Its AI engine has smart features like picture-to-document conversion, summary notes, and live translate to make life at work easier. Its Hi-Res Wireless & Wired-certified dual speaker system can deliver booming sounds from games, but also the searing rhythms of your favorite tracks.
Powerful hardware
The Infinix GT 30 is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7400 — a popular upper-midrange 4 nm chip made with gaming performance in mind. It's backed by a 3D vapor cloud chamber cooling to ensure sustained performance, and 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM + 8 GB allocated for virtual RAM.
All of that is powered by a huge 5,500 mAh battery, which should last you for hours on end. Need a quick top-up? It supports 45W charging! It also has passthrough power mode, so if you are really digging your heels and grinding on that MOBA, you can leave the phone plugged in and not worry about overcharging or overheating.
Custom AI on board with all the useful features
Rounding it off with a good camera and battery
Smart in more than one way
