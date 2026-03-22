This massive Apple Store shortage proves that this major hardware launch is imminent

What do these product shortages mean for your living room?

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Furthermore, if you attempt to order one from the Apple website right now, you will be greeted by shipping delays until early next month.Apple products quietly going missing from retail stores is a surefire indicator that a new version of one of those products is about to be announced. What is perhaps more interesting is that new versions of the Apple TV and HomePod mini have reportedly been ready to be rolled out since last year. It appears Apple was holding off until the new Siri and AI features are ready to be rolled out.Of course, since those kinds of AI-related updates are still a little way off, it seems like Apple simply got tired of waiting around and decided to go ahead and release the hardware anyway. So, if you're heavily invested in the ecosystem, then this is definitely a sign to hold onto your wallet just a little bit longer.