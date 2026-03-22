This massive Apple Store shortage proves that this major hardware launch is imminent
You will definitely want to pause your smart home upgrades right now.
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Apple's 2021 HomePod Mini | Image by Apple
You know the drill. It is that time of the year again when the local Apple Store's product shelves are surprisingly bare compared to what they are accustomed to being stocked with during the rest of the year. While it is a bit frustrating seeing sold-out signs all over the place, we have seen this trend every year, and it is almost always a precursor to some very exciting news coming down the pike for Apple fans.
As reported by Bloomberg's Apple expert, Mark Gurman, in his latest newsletter, we are seeing that retail store inventory of the full-sized HomePod, HomePod mini, and Apple TV are running low at retail stores all over the globe. While the Apple TV and full-sized HomePod are still relatively easy to find online, the HomePod mini is proving extremely difficult to find at retail stores.
Apple products quietly going missing from retail stores is a surefire indicator that a new version of one of those products is about to be announced. What is perhaps more interesting is that new versions of the Apple TV and HomePod mini have reportedly been ready to be rolled out since last year. It appears Apple was holding off until the new Siri and AI features are ready to be rolled out.
I am absolutely looking forward to what a new HomePod will have to offer, so while I would definitely tell you to hold off on buying a new HomePod right now, I can see the appeal of the upcoming hardware as being perfect for someone looking to future-proof their smart home with Apple Intelligence, even if the software isn't quite ready to go just yet.
Smart Home gadgets are vanishing from shelves
As reported by Bloomberg's Apple expert, Mark Gurman, in his latest newsletter, we are seeing that retail store inventory of the full-sized HomePod, HomePod mini, and Apple TV are running low at retail stores all over the globe. While the Apple TV and full-sized HomePod are still relatively easy to find online, the HomePod mini is proving extremely difficult to find at retail stores.
Furthermore, if you attempt to order one from the Apple website right now, you will be greeted by shipping delays until early next month.
What do these product shortages mean for your living room?
Apple's first generation HomePod launched in 2018 | Image by Apple
Apple products quietly going missing from retail stores is a surefire indicator that a new version of one of those products is about to be announced. What is perhaps more interesting is that new versions of the Apple TV and HomePod mini have reportedly been ready to be rolled out since last year. It appears Apple was holding off until the new Siri and AI features are ready to be rolled out.
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Of course, since those kinds of AI-related updates are still a little way off, it seems like Apple simply got tired of waiting around and decided to go ahead and release the hardware anyway. So, if you're heavily invested in the ecosystem, then this is definitely a sign to hold onto your wallet just a little bit longer.
What is your main reason for upgrading a smart home speaker?
Holding off on that smart home upgrade
I am absolutely looking forward to what a new HomePod will have to offer, so while I would definitely tell you to hold off on buying a new HomePod right now, I can see the appeal of the upcoming hardware as being perfect for someone looking to future-proof their smart home with Apple Intelligence, even if the software isn't quite ready to go just yet.
If you're looking to upgrade your Apple tech of any kind, then this is the time to be keeping a close eye on the Apple Store over the next few weeks.
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