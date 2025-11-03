Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
This exotic flagship will make us meditate on the benefits of a dual selfie camera

One of those could be a 2x optical zoom.

Huawei Camera
Huawei phone held in hand.
The Huawei Mate 80 series will be launching soon – and with it, a very interesting selfie camera strategy might drop.

The Mate 80 Pro goodies




So, here's some food for thought: a dual selfie camera.

Rumors have it that the "vanilla" Huawei Mate 80 might not get it, but the Mate 80 Pro could (and the Pro+ and RS Ultimate Design models, too). Selfies are of utmost importance for many people, so any boost on that end is appreciated.

This would mark a significant shift for Huawei, as the dual-camera concept has so far been limited to its Nova series. The Nova line has gained popularity for its strong imaging capabilities and affordable pricing, but they're not terribly popular.

Huawei has been getting quite the "love" from the US (in 2019, the US started a wave of sanctions against Huawei). Nevertheless, people still buy Huawei phones even outside of China. A neighbor of mine, for example, has the Pura 70 Ultra and she's amazed by its camera capabilities.

What's it going to be like?


So far, there aren't any detailed specs about the possible dual selfie snapper on the Mate 80 Pro models. For reference, in the Nova models, Huawei pairs a primary sensor with a secondary close-up lens. The Nova 14 Ultra combines a 50MP main camera with an 8MP 2x zoom portrait lens. The primary sensor, featuring a 1/2.5-inch format, increases light intake by nearly 90% over its predecessor, delivering detailed low-light shots and supporting advanced 3D and depth portrait effects. The secondary lens adopts the longer range, allowing users to capture close-up portraits.

There are indications that Huawei may bring a similar approach to the Mate 80 series. Dual front cameras could work seamlessly with an upgraded 3D Face Recognition system, of course.

Another flagship to combat the OnePlus 15


Real-world photos of the Huawei Mate 80 series have already leaked, giving a first clear look at the upcoming design. The Mate 80 Pro appears to feature a redesigned circular camera island on its back with a triple-camera setup.

The top lens is likely a periscope telephoto unit, while the two below serve as the main and ultrawide cameras. Dual LED flashes sit on the sides, encased in a metallic ring, and an additional sensor – possibly for color or light detection – adds a premium touch.

The Mate 80 Pro may come in at least two colors, bright yellow and black, though more options are expected. Rumors suggest the lineup will arrive with features such as up to 100W fast charging, new Kirin processors, and possibly a built-in cooling fan on certain models. A high-end Mate 80 RS variant is also said to be in the works, featuring a titanium frame and dual-layer OLED display.

The series is expected to launch into a highly competitive market in China, competing with devices like the OnePlus 15 and Xiaomi 17 series, and will need its camera redesign and rumored performance improvements to stand out.

Do you want a dual selfie camera?

Vote View Result
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.
