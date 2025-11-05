Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

This app will make your Pixel 6 and later model look like a brand-new phone

With one tap of a button, you'll be able to completely revamp your Pixel 6 and later model.

Pixel 6 Pro against a white background
A new app found in the Google Play Store is titled Theme packs and it allows you to change and personalize your Pixel handset with a seasonal theme. You need to understand that one tap will completely perform a makeover on your device. The app will deliver updates to your Pixel's Wallpaper, Color (Dynamic Color theme), App icons, Clock, Sounds (Ringtone, Alarm, and Notifications), Gboard, and more.

Your Pixel will sing, "I have been changed for good" once this app starts working


The "first seasonal theme pack" is Wicked: For Good! with three styles: "For Good," "Glinda," and "Elphaba. This is a chance to make your Pixel quite topical with the new "Wicked: For Good" movie set to launch in theaters coast-to-coast on November 21st. Last year at this time, the first part of the movie, "Wicked: Part I" was released. The Theme packs app is available for the Pixel 6 and later models and you can find it in the Google Play Store.

But here's the thing. Even though you can install the Pixel themes app right now, it won't be operational until Google releases the next Pixel Feature Drop (Android 16 QPR2). Interestingly, when I installed the Theme packs app on my Pixel 6 Pro, it doesn't show up on the phone anywhere even though it does show on the Play Store app that I did install it.

Some of the Play Store listing for Pixel Theme Pack.
The Theme packs app will customize your Pixel in a heartbeat once it is up and running. | Image credit-PhoneArena

What will future seasonal theme packs include?


This is a great idea for those who like to have the latest wallpaper, sounds, and more all over their Pixel, And the ability to have it done with one tap makes it even better since you won't have to make five or six individual changes to your phone.

Will you install this app on your Pixel?

Vote View Result

It will be interesting to see what kind of themes will be available in the future. Google calls them seasonal theme packs, and while Wicked seems like an interesting choice, it also has me wondering whether Google is getting paid to promote the film. You can bet some money changed hands and I think I'm right about the direction it went in. Meanwhile, the Theme packs app has garnered over 100,000 installs including mine. 

To be honest, I'm not really keen on turning my Pixel into a promotion for Elphaba and Glinda, but I don't mind taking the hit to tell you fellow Pixel users about what to expect. At the moment, I can tell you to expect nothing, even if you've downloaded the app on your phone.

