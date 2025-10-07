This alternative iPhone app store is launching in more countries before the end of the year
AltStore PAL plans to expand beyond the EU and is joining the fediverse.
Last year, the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) forced Apple to open up and allow third-party app stores on the iPhone. Soon afterward, AltStore PAL appeared as one of the first alternatives to the App Store. Now, the alternative app store is planning to expand to more countries and join the fediverse.
AltStore PAL plans to make its iPhone app store available in Japan, Brazil, and Australia before the end of the year. The app store’s developer, Riley Testut, shared the news in a blog post, saying his company plans to also launch it in the United Kingdom in 2026.
Apple hasn’t announced support for App Store alternatives in the four countries where AltStore plans to launch its own store. Regulations in those countries are either not finalized or haven’t been enforced. As for the US, Apple is in a legal fight with the Department of Justice, which could continue for years before the company is forced to allow third-party app stores stateside.
AltStore is also launching its own Mastodon server, using the ActivityPub protocol. That would allow users to view app updates and news alerts from the store on the open social web. Developers will be able to opt in to have their app updates published on the fediverse.
That idea will function by giving an ActivityPub account to every source on the AltStore PAL. Users will be able to follow and interact with those accounts across the fediverse. Those interactions, such as likes and comments from Mastodon and Threads, would appear on the AltStore. Those features will be available in “the next few months.”
I haven’t used an alternative iPhone app store yet, but I’d love to get access to one of those. Just like on Android, I don’t think the existence of an alternative would damage Apple all that much. However, it gives users access to some apps that wouldn’t make it through Apple’s filters. While that could sound scary, it’s actually about apps like the game emulator Delta and the clipboard manager Clip.
