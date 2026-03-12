Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
A beast of a phone may be coming for the S27 Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro Max

Is this 'unicorn' flagship actually happening?

Android
Rear view of the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max
This rumored beast might put the S27 Ultra and the iPhone 18 Pro Max to shame! | Image by PhoneArena
As memory prices continue to skyrocket — with Framework announcing yet another price hike for its DDR5 modules on Tuesday, March 10 — smartphone manufacturers are backed into a corner. The cost of key components keeps going up (a single GB of DDR5 RAM now supposedly costs $13-$18), and some brands have no choice but to cut back on specs just to keep their profit margins alive.

But according to Digital Chat Station, one brand may be going in a completely different direction. In a recent Weibo post, the tipster suggests one upcoming flagship could feature nothing but the latest and greatest of silicon and memory technology. 

DCS claims a possible super-premium flagship may be in the works


What if I told you a phone with 16GB of (drums, please) LPDDR6 RAM, a massive 1TB of UFS 5.0 storage, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip is being tested as we speak? According to Digital Chat Station, such a unicorn does indeed exist and might very well be under development. 

While the established leaker doesn't provide any specifics on what this ambitious device might be, some commenters have pointed out that the Xiaomi 18 Ultra is a likely candidate.

DCS emphasizes that the cost of this particular memory configuration may be significantly higher than that of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro (SM8975), which is actually a bit worrying. 

How much are you willing to pay for these specs?
2 Votes


The math behind the 'mega-flagship'


Some preliminary predictions have already pinpointed a possible price of this buffed-up Snapdragon chipset. Supposedly a single unit developed on TSMC's 2nm process could hit $300 per unit, or a massive $30,000 per wafer. 

At the time of writing, no concrete estimates have been provided regarding the manufacturing cost of UFS 5.0 solutions and LPDDR6. However, some reports indicate LPDDR6 RAM might be 20% more expensive than LPDDR5X, which is estimated at about $18 per GB. 

If LPDDR5X prices don't rise further — that's a big "if," given that they're increasing even faster than PC DDR5  — you're still looking at a jaw-dropping cost of the LPDDR6. A 16GB LPDDR6 RAM solution could reach $345.

Add the supposed $300 cost of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro to the $345 RAM bill, and you’re looking at nearly $650 before you’ve even factored in the UFS 5.0 storage. It, by the way, is almost certainly going to be the most expensive flash memory ever developed in a smartphone.

The ultimate cost


The total manufacturing Bill of Materials (BOM) for this rumored device could easily exceed $800. To ensure the product remains profitable after R&D and marketing, the retail price could easily soar past $1,700.

I don't claim that my estimations are 100% set in stone, nor would I assume this Digital Chat Station-rumored 'unicorn' will actually make it to retail stores. 

But if it does, it raises a relevant question. In an era of continuously rising prices, how much are enthusiasts willing to spend for the 'ultimate phone,' and when does the list price start to feel like a rip-off?

