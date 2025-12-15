With T-Mobile about to change how it does business, a rep calls the carrier "a sinking ship"

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile reps speak their minds about sending customer IDs and selfies to the T-Life app





T-Mobile , new customers need to use the T-Life app and that means they need to upload a photo of their ID along with a selfie to verify their personal data. One T-Mobile rep TrainerAngel , he wrote, "I've activated exactly one new customer through T-Life. When it works it's actually not that bad, but that's thing, it's only when it works. It is still a net negative cause the only reason for it being mandated is to eventually replace our jobs." That is certainly a valid point. In order to open a new account with, new customers need to use the T-Life app and that means they need to upload a photo of their ID along with a selfie to verify their personal data. Onerep posted on Reddit his feelings about the app in general . Using the username, he wrote, "I've activated exactly one new customer through T-Life. When it works it's actually not that bad, but that's thing, it's only when it works. It is still a net negative cause the only reason for it being mandated is to eventually replace our jobs." That is certainly a valid point.





A second T-Mobile rep, who seems to be in favor of forcing the use of T-Life on customers and reps, explained that the pictures of the IDs being taken for T-Life are snapped using the customers' phones. Using the name AngrySalesRep on Reddit, the T-Mobile employee wrote, "We already took pics of ID. We are doing it with their phone. It’s not crazy. If it works."







Recommended For You

Another Redditor, this one using the name Firm_Reflection_4413 , is worried about the carrier's past issues with data breaches. While he doesn't say whether he is a T-Mobile rep, a customer, or just a person commenting on what is happening, he writes, " T-Mobile hacked so many times and not coincidentally, they want to scan IDs on their app & log in socials… what can go wrong?" What indeed.

T-Mobile's shares are heading south





A T-Mobile customer writing under the username POT_smoking_XD had some advice for those not happy about being forced to use T-Life, which should cover the request to upload IDs and selfies. "Don't forget. Every time you install it you can give it a 1-star rating," he writes. Hoping that an avalanche of low ratings will force T-Mobile to change its plans is wishful thinking. Getting rid of lease payments, overhead, commission payments and more will sharply increase T-Mobile 's bottom line. Nothing will change the carrier's plans at this point.







Some T-Mobile customers are looking to switch carriers because of T-Life while some reps have found new jobs as they see the writing on the wall. One rep already has a start date for his new job and taunts those still planning to hang around even if T-Mobile starts laying off sales staff and closes stores. He likens the future of T-Mobile to the Titanic noting that any rep who sticks with the carrier "is on a sinking ship." Another current rep said that he has a job interview today.

T-Mobile 's reps and customers aren't the only ones leaving the nation's largest carrier due to its digital transition; investors are leaving the company's shares in droves. From the all-time high of $276.49 reached earlier this year, the shares have since declined by 29.8% and hit a 52-week low of $194.01 on Friday.





T-Mobile has lost its momentum. We will know more on February 4th when the company reports its fourth quarter and full year numbers for 2025. T-Mobile says to expect it to report net new postpaid phone subscriber additions of 3.3 million which will top It sure feels as thoughhas lost its momentum. We will know more on February 4th when the company reports its fourth quarter and full year numbers for 2025.says to expect it to report net new postpaid phone subscriber additions of 3.3 million which will top AT&T and Verizon combined. Despite the strong postpaid phone net adds, based on the movement of the stock and comments made by its reps and customers, new CEO Srini Gopalan will have his hands full next year.





Verizon owns Visible, which is an MVNO and pre-paid wireless provider that already uses the all-digital format. This means that subscribers use the Visible app or website to manage their accounts. Customers use Verizon 's network. Visible has no retail stores or reps and customers must use the customer service chat, which is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to speak to the Verizon unit.





T-Mobile has no plans to change from its current status as a Mobile Network Operator (MNO) with its own spectrum and cell towers. It also will remain focused on being a postpaid provider. But other things that you see with Visible such as the lack of retail outlets, the reliance on the app or website to manage accounts, and the use of an alternate method to reach the company, could soon be how T-Mobile does business.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible